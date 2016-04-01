U.S. Treasury to sell $92 bln in bills
WASHINGTON, May 18 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see:
BEIJING, April 1 Activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded in March, an official survey showed on Friday, adding to hopes that downward pressure on the world's second-largest economy is easing.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 50.2 in March, compared to the previous month's reading of 49 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 49.3. (Reporting by the Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazilian President Michel Temer resisted calls to resign on Thursday after allegations that he condoned the bribery of a potential witness in the massive "Car Wash" graft investigation, news that sent markets tumbling and raised doubts that Congress would pass his austerity measures.