* HSBC flash PMI dips to 7-month low on weak demand
* Raises worries on growth outlook this year
* Government may tolerate a slower growth for reforms
By Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, May 23 China's factory activity shrank
for the first time in seven months in May as new orders fell, a
preliminary survey of purchasing managers showed, adding to
concerns that a recovery in the world's second-largest economy
is sputtering.
The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for May fell
to 49.6, slipping under the 50-point level demarcating expansion
from contraction for the first since October. The final HSBC PMI
stood at 50.4 in April.
A sub-index measuring overall new orders dropped to 49.5,
the lowest reading since September, suggesting China's domestic
economy is not strong enough to offset soft external demand.
"The cooling manufacturing activities in May reflected
slower domestic demand and ongoing external headwinds," said Qu
Hongbin, chief China economist at HSBC.
Asian stock markets outside of Japan extended early losses
after the report. Oil, copper and rubber prices also fell, while
the Australian dollar skidded by a quarter of a U.S.
cent.
Thursday's PMI revives investors' concerns about the
strength of China's economic recovery this year, if one is seen
at all. April economic data released earlier this month had
already underwhelmed markets and dented confidence.
It is also likely to fuel a debate over whether policymakers
should take action to spur growth, though Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang said earlier this month that the nation has little room
for fiscal stimulus.
The PMI survey showed new export orders hovered below the
50-point level in May, though the rate of decline slowed from
April.
Still, the weak showing implied foreign demand remained
lethargic due to a patchy U.S. recovery and Europe's nagging
debt crisis, and echoes weak export momentum seen in Taiwan and
South Korea in May.
"A sequential slowdown is likely in the middle of the second
quarter, casting downside risks to China's fragile growth
recovery," Qu added.
China posted lacklustre data for industrial output and
investment in April after an unexpected economic slowdown in the
first quarter, raising fears of a feeble recovery in coming
months.
Reflecting the cooldown in the vast factory sector, both
indices for input and output prices stayed muted in May to be
near troughs seen in the third quarter last year.
An employment sub-index pulled back slightly again in May
though local media reports suggest China's job situation is
still holding up this year.
LOWER GROWTH FORECASTS
The HSBC flash PMI comes a week before the final reading and
is the earliest indicator of how the Chinese economy is faring
each month.
Even before Thursday's PMI report, China's surprisingly soft
economic performance this year has led some analysts to slash
their 2013 growth forecasts for the country towards 7.5 percent
from initial predictions closer to 8 percent.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch cut its forecast for China's
annual gross domestic product growth to 7.6 percent this year
from 8.0 percent, and UBS downgraded its 2013 growth target to
7.7 percent from 8.0 percent.
Yet Beijing appears to be comfortable with an orderly
cooldown in the Chinese economy.
It has set a 2013 economic growth target of 7.5 percent, a
level it deems adequate for job creation while providing room to
restructure the Chinese growth engine to wean it off its
reliance on exports and heavy investment.