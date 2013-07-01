BEIJING, July 1 China's factory activity shrank
for a second straight month in June and reached its lowest in
nine months as new orders fell despite price cuts by producers,
a private survey showed on Monday, reinforcing signs of economic
slowdown in the second quarter.
The HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for June
retreated to 48.2, the lowest level since September 2012 and
down from May's final reading of 49.2. It was in line with a
preliminary reading of 48.3 released on June 20.
A reading below 50 indicates a contraction of activities
while one above shows expansion.
"Falling orders and rising inventories added pressure to
Chinese manufacturers in June," said Hongbin Qu, China chief
economist at HSBC.
In his view, the new quarter will be challenging too.
"The recent cash crunch in the interbank market is likely to
slow expansion of off-balance sheet lending, further
exacerbating funding conditions for SMEs. As Beijing refrains
from using stimulus, the ongoing growth slowdown is likely to
continue in the coming months," Qu said.
A separate PMI survey released by the government's
statistics office earlier on Monday was less dour. It showed the
index slipping to 50.1 in June from 50.8 in May, but still
holding above the 50-point threshold that indicates growth.
A sub-index measuring new orders declined to 47.6 in June, a
second-month contraction following May's 48.7 and the lowest
since October.
New orders from abroad shrank in June for the third month in
a row and at a rate that was the fastest since September as
foreign clients, particularly those in Europe and the United
States, cut demand for Chinese goods even after China's
producers passed on savings from lower material costs and
discounted charges, HSBC said.
The weakening new orders led to a rising stock of finished
goods, for the fourth month in a row in June, with around 11
percent of respondents noting a rise in inventory and only 8
percent signalling a reduction.
The output sub-index contracted in June for the first time
since October and factories shed jobs at the quickest pace since
August, according to the survey.
On July 15, China is scheduled to release data on economic
activities in June and announce how much gross domestic product
(GDP) grew in the second quarter. Many investors expect
confirmation of their worries that the world's No 2 economy
further slowed from January-March's annual pace of 7.7 percent.
Problems stemming from a cash crunch in June could increase
worries about the July-September quarter.
But cash rates eased and investors regained confidence about
improving credit conditions last week after the central bank
said it would ensure policy supported a slowing economy.
Before that, the People's Bank of China let short-term
borrowing costs spike to record highs to drive home a message to
banks that they could no longer count on cheap cash to fund
riskier operations.