* Sept factory activity 50.2, unchanged from Aug, down from
flash
* New export orders at 4-1/2-year high but employment
contracted
* Underlines fragility of economy despite export pick-up
BEIJING, Sept 30 China's vast factory sector
showed signs of steadying in September as export orders climbed,
a private survey showed on Tuesday, easing fears of a hard
landing but pointing to a still-sluggish economy facing
considerable risks.
The final HSBC/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index(PMI) hovered at 50.2 in September, unchanged from the
August reading which was a three-month low, but lower than a
preliminary reading of 50.5.
A sub-index measuring new export orders, a gauge of external
demand, expanded to a 4-1/2-year-high of 54.5, though domestic
demand appeared soft. The 50 mark separates expansion from
contraction in activity on a monthly basis.
More worrisome, the survey showed further weakness in the
job market, with the sub-index for manufacturing employment
shrinking for the 11th consecutive month, which is bound to
concern China's Communist leaders.
The world's second-largest economy has stumbled this year as
a slowdown in the housing market further weighs on softening
domestic demand.
With the property market expected to cool further,
economists believe policymakers will have to roll out more
stimulus measures in coming months to meet the government's 2014
growth target of around 7.5 percent.
"Overall, the data in September suggests that manufacturing
activity continues to expand at a slow pace," said Qu Hongbin,
chief economist for China at HSBC.
"We think the risks to growth are still on the downside and
warrant more accommodative monetary as well as fiscal policies."
Despite the strong surge in export orders, the overall
output level fell to its lowest in four months, but managed to
hold above the 50-point level.
Shares in Shanghai gave up modest early gains and
dipped into the red after the report.
WEAK DOMESTIC ECONOMY
Despite a run of weak economic readings, Chinese leaders
have said repeatedly that no dramatic change in policy is
imminent.
Premier Li Keqiang said earlier this month that China cannot
rely on loose credit to lift its economy and would continue to
make only "targeted adjustments" to boost
activity.
The latest worrying data came at the weekend, with news that
profits at China's industrial companies fell in August from a
year earlier. Many of the country's biggest firms are already
receiving heavy subsidies from the state.
A flash PMI by HSBC/Markit that was released last week had
showed factory employment skidding to a six-year-low in
September. Tuesday's survey showed the sub-index was revised up
markedly in the final version, though it showed the labour
market was shrinking nonetheless.
A soft labour market is a worry for Chinese policymakers,
who fear that rising unemployment could fuel social unrest and
threaten the government's grip on power.
"The domestic economy is very weak and is being brought down
by the property market," said Tao Wang, an economist at UBS in
Hong Kong.
"But until there is clear evidence of weakness in the labour
market, the authorities won't be responding," she said in
reference to the soft employment data in the PMI.
China will release its official factory PMI on Wednesday. It
is also expected to show growth steadied.
The official PMI is focused on larger factories that belong
to the government, as opposed to the HSBC/Markit PMI survey
which is biased towards smaller manufacturers in the private
sector.
Smaller firms are facing greater financial stresses as some
cash-strapped customers are taking longer to pay their bills.
Smaller companies are also having more trouble getting credit as
banks grow more cautious in the face of mounting bad loans and
fears of defaults.
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, the country's biggest bank, said 80 percent of new
non-performing loans in the second quarter came from the
manufacturing and wholesale sectors.
China's banking regulator said on Sunday it had issued
revised internal control guidelines for banks to ensure that
appropriate risk management controls are adopted, while
increasing penalties for any violations.
Issuance of the guidelines came days after China's central
bank began a targeted program to make available 500 billion yuan
($81.6 billion) in short-term funds to China's five biggest
banks to help the economy by keeping borrowing costs affordable.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim
Coghill)