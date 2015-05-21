* HSBC flash PMI signals persistent weakness in economy
* Reinforces expectations of fresh policy stimulus
* Output sub-index at 13-month low
* New export orders at 23-month low
* Premier Li says 7 pct growth target achievable
(Repeats to remove text of earlier story; adds Premier Li
comment, analyst quotes)
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, May 21 Chinese factory activity
contracted for a third month in May and output shrank at the
fastest rate in just over a year, a private survey showed,
indicating persistent weakness in the world's second-largest
economy that requires increased policy support.
The poor reading, which followed a raft of downbeat April
data, reinforced analysts' views that Beijing has to take bolder
steps to combat a protracted slowdown, as growth threatens to
drop below 7 percent for the first time since the global
financial crisis.
"The subdued flash PMI print suggests there is no clear sign
of near-term stabilisation in the economy. Risks to the outlook
remain to the downside," Barclays economist Shengzu Wang said in
a research note.
The preliminary HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
fell to 49.1 in May, below the 50-point level that separates
growth in activity from a contraction on a monthly basis.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 49.3,
slightly stronger than April's final reading 48.9.
After a brief rebound in February, the index has now been
back in negative territory for three consecutive months.
"Softer client demand, both at home and abroad, along with
further job cuts indicate that the sector may find it difficult
to expand, at least in the near-term, as companies tempered
production plans in line with weaker demand conditions," said
Annabel Fiddes, an economist at Markit.
"On a positive note, deflationary pressures remained
relatively strong, with both input and output prices continuing
to decline, leaving plenty of scope for the authorities to
implement further stimulus measures if required."
The latest survey showed China's factories continue to
struggle with sluggish demand at home and abroad.
The sub-index on new export orders fell to a 23-month low of
46.8 in May, while overall new orders shrank for the third
straight month, albeit at a slower pace.
The output sub-index contracted for the first time this
year, to a 13-month low of 48.4, while the employment sub-index
showed manufacturers shed jobs for the 19th month in a row.
The central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates
further in coming months, on top of three reductions since
November, and is also likely to lower banks' reserve
requirements again to reduce companies' borrowing costs and
encourage more lending.
The government is stepping up fiscal spending, with a strong
focus on infrastructure projects. China has approved 250 billion
yuan ($40.30 billion) of railway and subway projects so far this
year, the country's top economic planner said on Monday.
Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics said the PMI
painted a mixed picture, with domestic demand possibly showing
signs of stabilising in response to earlier policy easing but
still under pressure from a weak property market. Exports,
meanwhile, have been hurt by the yuan's rapid trade-weighted
appreciation.
WHEN WILL STIMULUS KICK IN?
China's economic growth slowed to a six-year-low of 7
percent in the first quarter, weighed down by the cooling
property sector and softening demand, which is leaving more and
more factory capacity standing idle and depressing companies'
profits.
Recent data showed a further loss of momentum heading into
the second quarter, with investment growth in January-April
falling to its lowest in nearly 15 years.
Most analysts have already penciled in sub-7 percent growth
for the second quarter, raising the risk that the government
will not meet its full-year growth target of around 7 percent.
State Information Centre, a top government think-tank, has
predicted second-quarter growth of 6.8 percent.
But signs that the government is ratcheting up its policy
support for the economy have fanned optimism that growth could
bottom out in the second half, though few analysts expect a
solid recovery.
"We expect economic growth to gradually stabilise as the
government is determined to safeguard its growth target, but
policy measures are still not strong enough," said Xu Gao, chief
economist at Everbright Securities in Beijing.
The official news agency Xinhua on Thursday quoted Premier
Li Keqiang as saying he was confident China has the ability to
meet the 2015 target.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)