By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, June 23 China's factory activity
showed signs of stabilising in June, with two private surveys
suggesting the economy may be regaining some momentum even as
many analysts expect further policy support to ensure the
recovery becomes more sure-footed.
The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to 49.6 in June, a three-month
high, from 49.2, but remained below the 50 mark which separates
contraction from expansion.
New orders returned to positive territory at 50.3 and new
export orders fell at a much slower pace.
"The pick-up in new orders was driven by a strong rise in
the new export orders subcomponent, suggesting that foreign
demand may finally be turning a corner," wrote Capital Economics
analysts in a research note.
"Today's PMI reading reinforces our view that the economy
has started to find its footing."
However, companies stepped up layoffs, shedding jobs at the
fastest pace in over six years, and Capital Economics' analysts
said they expect further easing measures in the pipeline.
"Manufacturers continued to cut staff. This suggests
companies have relatively muted growth expectations," said
Annabel Fiddes, an economist at Markit, adding that she expects
Beijing to "step up their efforts to stimulate growth and job
creation."
ROSY BEIGE BOOK
However, the China Beige Book quarterly survey painted a
much rosier picture, describing a "broad-based recovery" in the
second quarter, led primarily by provinces in China's interior.
"Among major sectors, two developments stand out: a welcome
resurgence in retail - which saw rising revenue growth despite a
slip in prices - and a broad-based rebound in property," report
authors Leland Miller and Craig Charney wrote, adding that
manufacturing, services, real estate, agriculture and mining all
saw both year-on-year and quarterly gains.
"Overall, firms continue to do better than official data
-and its legions of sell-side users - might suggest."
Miller has recently argued that stimulus cannot solve
China's economic challenges and will be unlikely to have the
desired effect on investment, given weak demand.
Indeed, much of the easing measures appear to have been
absorbed by a stock market rally, and now the bond market -
which is being force-fed a massive plate of municipal bonds to
help relieve heavily indebted local governments.
China cut interest rates for the third time in six months in
May, in a bid to lower companies' borrowing costs and stoke a
sputtering economy that is headed for its worst year in a
quarter of a century.
Markets expects Beijing to step up policy support. A major
headache is the reluctance of Chinese executives to invest in
expansion or productivity due to low returns and higher
long-term borrowing costs,
"Real interest rates are double digits, 11 or 12 percent.
This is the real issue for the economy. You can cut nominal
rates to zero and you are still seeing real rates around 5
percent. The profit margin is only around 3-4 percent," said
Zhou Hao, economist at ANZ Bank in Shanghai.
"We are still seeking new engines for the economy. Basically
we need to deleverage first," he said.
