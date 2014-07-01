(Adds analyst comment, official PMI reading)
* June factory activity strongest since Nov 2013-HSBC PMI
* Overall new orders at 15-month high, export orders dip
* Official PMI at six-month high
* Adds to signs economy stabilising as policy support kicks
in
BEIJING, July 1 Activity in China's factory
sector expanded in June for the first time in six months as new
orders jumped, a private survey showed on Tuesday, reinforcing
signs of stabilisation in the economy as the government steps up
policy support.
The final reading of the HSBC/Markit purchasing managers'
index (PMI) for June rose to 50.7 from May's 49.4, surging past
the 50-point level that separates growth in activity from
contraction for the first time since December.
The PMI was slightly weaker than the flash reading of 50.8,
but was the highest since November, when it was also 50.8.
The sub-index for new orders, a gauge of demand at home and
abroad, hit a 15-month high of 51.8 in June. Stronger domestic
demand likely accounted for the jump, as the sub-index for new
export orders fell.
"The economy continues to show more signs of recovery, and
this momentum will likely continue over the next few months,
supported by stronger infrastructure investments," said Qu
Hongbin, chief economist for China at HSBC.
"However, there are still downside risks from a slowdown in
the property market, which will continue to put pressure on
growth in the second half of the year. We expect both fiscal and
monetary policy to remain accommodative until the recovery is
sustained."
Asian shares firmed slightly on the factory activity report.
Beijing has unveiled a series of modest stimulus measures in
recent months to give a lift to economic growth, which dipped to
a 18-month low in the first quarter.
Such measures have included targeted reserve requirement
cuts for some banks to encourage more lending, quicker fiscal
disbursements and hastening construction of railways and public
housing projects.
But the recovery looks patchy given a downturn in the
property sector, which could spill-over into a wide range of
industries, analysts say.
The HSBC/Markit survey also showed manuafacturing-sector
jobs were still being shed in June, albeit at a slower pace.
The official manufacturing PMI rose to a six-month high of
51 in June from May's 50.8, the National Bureau of Statistics
said earlier on Tuesday, in line with market expectations.
The official PMI is weighted more towards bigger and
state-owned enterprises and tends to paint a rosier picture than
the HSBC/Markit survey, which focuses more on smaller private
firms.
A recent Reuters poll shows analysts expect annual GDP
growth to slow to 7.3 percent in the second quarter from an
18-month low of 7.4 percent in the first quarter. They expect
full-year growth of 7.3 percent in 2014, the weakest in 24
years.
The statistical bureau is due to release data on GDP growth
for the second quarter on July 16, long with factory output,
retail sales and investment figures.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)