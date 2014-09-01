BEIJING, Sept 1 China's vast factory sector grew
at its slackest pace in three months in August as growth in
output and new orders cooled, a private survey showed, adding to
worries that the economy is losing momentum despite government
steps to steady it.
The final HSBC/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) slipped to 50.2 in August - just a whisker below a
preliminary reading of 50.3 - from July's 18-month high of 51.7.
It was the lowest reading since May, though the PMI stayed
for a third consecutive month above the 50-point level that
separates growth in activity from contraction.
A sub-index measuring new orders, a gauge of demand at home
and abroad, fell to a three-month low of 51.3 while the
sub-index for output eased from July's 16-month high.
