BEIJING May 21 Chinese factory activity
contracted for a third month in May and output shrank at the
fastest rate in just over a year,
a private survey showed, indicating persistent weakness in the
world's second-largest economy that requires increased policy
support.
The flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell
to 49.1 in May, below the 50-point level that separates growth
in activity from a contraction on a monthly basis.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 49.3,
slightly stronger than April's final 48.9.
After a brief rebound in February, the index has now been
back in negative territory for three consecutive months.
The sub-index on new export orders fell to a 23-month low of
46.8 in May, while overall new orders shrank for the third
straight month, albeit at a slower pace.
The output sub-index contracted for the first time this year
in May, retreating to a 13-month low of 48.4, while the
employment sub-index showed manufacturers shed jobs for the 19th
month in a row.
"Softer client demand, both at home and abroad, along with
further job cuts indicate that the sector may find it difficult
to expand, at least in the near-term, as companies tempered
production plans in line with weaker demand conditions," said
Annabel Fiddes, an economist at Markit.
"On a positive note, deflationary pressures remained
relatively strong, with both input and output prices continuing
to decline, leaving plenty of scope for the authorities to
implement further stimulus measures if required."
China's economic growth slowed to a six-year-low of 7
percent in the first quarter, weighed down by a weakening
property sector and softening domestic and export demand, which
is leaving more and more factory capacity standing idle.
Recent data showed a further loss of momentum heading into
the second quarter, with investment growth in Janaury-April
falling to its lowest in nearly 15 years.
That increases the risks that the government will not meet
its full-year growth target of around 7 percent, even with
additional stimulus measures.
The central bank has cut interest rates three times since
November, on top of reductions in banks' required reserve ratios
and injections of short-term liquidity to spur bank lending and
lower borrowing costs.
The government has also been quickening spending to spur
infrastructure investment, after policy insiders told Reuters
that in addition to further monetary easing, the government may
resort to fiscal stimulus.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)