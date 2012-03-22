BEIJING, March 22 China's manufacturing sector
activity shrank in March for a fifth successive month, with the
overall rate of contraction accelerating and new orders sinking
to a four-month low, the HSBC flash purchasing managers index
showed on Thursday.
The PMI, the earliest indicator of China's industrial
activity, fell back from February's four month high, slipping to
48.1, within a whisker of the level that economists at HSBC
consider a crucial level dividing decline from growth.
Slowing activity could mean a further relaxation of monetary
policy to help underpin growth in the world's second biggest
economy, but lingering inflation risks uncovered by the survey
highlight the dilemma facing China's policymakers who are
determined to keep a lid on prices.
The PMI reading, down from February's 49.6, is likely to
reinforce the more bearish views on China's economic trajectory.
"Growth momentum could slow down further amid a combination
of sluggish export new orders and softening domestic demand.
This calls for further easing steps from the Beijing
authorities," HSBC chief China economist, Qu Hongbin, said in a
statement.
An index reading of 50 marks the line between expansion and
contraction, according to the methodology of the survey compiled
by UK-based data provider, Markit, but index sponsor HSBC
reckons factors unique to the Chinese economy makes 48
especially significant.
The fall in the new orders sub-index to 46.2 had a
particularly bearish effect on the overall index, as it is the
single biggest of the five component items comprising the PMI.
All five elements signalled a contraction of activity.