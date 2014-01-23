BEIJING Jan 23 Activity in China's factory
sector contracted in January for the first time in six months as
new orders declined, a preliminary private survey showed on
Thursday, confirming that a mild slowdown at the end of 2013 has
continued into the new year.
The flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell
to 49.6 in January from December's final reading of 50.5,
dropping below the 50 line which separates expansion of activity
from contraction.
The data is the first indication of sentiment in the 56.9
trillion yuan ($9.4 trillion) economy, the world's
second-largest, for the new year.
"The marginal contraction of January's headline HSBC flash
China manufacturing PMI was mainly dragged by cooling domestic
demand conditions," said Qu Hongbin, chief economist for China
at HSBC.
"This implies softening growth momentum for manufacturing
sectors, which has already weighed on employment growth. As
inflation is not a concern, the policy focus should tilt towards
supporting growth to avoid repeating growth deceleration seen in
1H 2013."
The flash PMI showed a faster rate of decrease in new export
orders and employment in January. The new orders index came in
at 49.8, the first contraction in six months.
Figures on Monday showed China's annual economic growth
cooled to a six-month low of 7.7 percent in the October-December
quarter.
Momentum has slowed due to the government's shift towards
restructuring the economy and as exports stuttered.
While the economy narrowly missed expectations for full-year
growth to fall to a 14-year low in 2013, some economists say a
further cooldown will be inevitable this year as officials
hunker down for difficult reforms.
China wants to change tack by embracing sustainable and
higher-quality development instead.
That means reducing government intervention to allow
financial markets to have a bigger say in allocating resources,
and promoting domestic consumption at the expense of investment
and exports.
Full-year growth in 2013 was 7.7 percent, steady from 2012
and just slightly above market expectations for a 7.6 percent
expansion, which would have been the slowest since 1999.
PMI surveys at the end of last year had confirmed slowing
momentum, with the HSBC/Markit one showing a three-month low and
the government's official PMI at a four-month low. Both cited
weak new export orders as one of the main reasons for the
dip.
A Reuters visit to southern China's manufacturing heartlands
this month showed many factories have closed earlier than usual
for the upcoming lunar new year, the nation's biggest holiday,
discouraged by weak orders and rising costs.
The HSBC/Markit PMI is more weighted towards smaller and
private companies than the official one, which contains more
large and state-owned firms.
The final HSBC/markit manufacturing PMI for January is due
on Jan. 30 and the official manufacturing PMI is set for release
on Feb. 1.