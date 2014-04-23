BEIJING, April 23 China's manufacturing downturn
eased slightly in April as declines in new orders and output
slowed, a preliminary survey showed on Wednesday, though factory
activity showed an overall contraction for the fourth straight
month.
The HSBC/Markit flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for
April rose to 48.3 from March's final reading of 48.0, still
below the 50 line separating expansion from contraction.
The survey showed contractions in new orders and output
moderated somewhat, though new export orders slipped back below
the 50 line after a pickup in March, suggesting that the
external environment remains difficult for Chinese firms.
The survey indicated a weak start to the new quarter, and
came after figures last week showed that China's economy
expanded 7.4 percent between January and March from a year
earlier, its slowest pace in 18 months.
"Domestic demand showed mild improvement and deflationary
pressures eased, but downside risks to growth are still evident
as both new export orders and employment contracted," said Qu
Hongbin, chief economist for China at HSBC, in a statement
accompanying the PMI.
He added that he expected more government support measures
in coming months.
Signs of a slowdown in the first quarter had been evident in
a series of economic indicators, prompting the government to
unveil a series of measures to promote growth, although it has
ruled out major stimulus.
It has also said that its main focus will be on job
creation, and that it did not matter if growth in 2014 came in a
little below the official target of 7.5 percent.
The final Markit/HSBC manufacturing PMI for April is due on
May 5.
