BEIJING, June 3 China's services sector grew at its fastest pace in six months in May, an official survey showed on Tuesday, reinforcing hopes hopes that the Chinese economy may be steadying.

The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), or services PMI, climbed to 55.5 from April's 54.8, the National Bureau of Statistics said. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)