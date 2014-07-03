BEIJING, July 3 Growth in China's services
sector edged down from a six-month high in June, with the
purchasing manufacturing index (PMI) for the industry slipping
to 55, government data showed on Thursday.
That compares with a reading of 55.5 in May, according to
the National Bureau of Statistics. A reading above 50 in PMI
surveys indicates growth on a monthly basis, while an outcome
below the threshold points to a contraction in activity.
More economic indicators are suggesting that the world's
second-largest economy is steadying as a flurry of government
stimulus measures start to kick in. The results in other similar
surveys of Chinese factories earlier in the week have also been
upbeat.
