* Export orders sentiment lowest since early 2009
* Asia stocks, commodities fall. Yuan down.
* Backs view China could be in for extended slowdown
* Comes as concerns grow euro area debt crisis deepening
By Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, June 21 China's factory sector shrank
for an eighth straight month in June as export orders sentiment
hit its weakest level since early 2009, according to a survey
that indicates the country's economic trough may extend well
into the third quarter.
The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest
monthly indicator of China's industrial activity, fell to a
seven-month low of 48.1 in June from a final reading of 48.4 in
May.
It marked the eighth consecutive month that the HSBC PMI has
been below 50, indicating contraction and matching a similar
streak during the much deeper slowdown during the global
financial crisis of 2008/2009.
Asian stocks fell and commodities slipped broadly.
After a sluggish economic performance in April and May, the
HSBC figures suggest June fared little better, dashing hopes
that activity would show signs of picking up in the second
quarter.
Rather than a V-shaped recovery, China's economy may be
facing more of a longer-term trough before it picks up, or a
U-shaped recovery, analysts say.
"Economic activity going into June is still quite soft in
general," said Kevin Lai, an analyst at Daiwa in Hong Kong.
Economic growth is widely expected to have slid for the
sixth straight quarter in April through June, as the country
feels the impact of the euro area debt crisis and as property
controls weigh on domestic demand.
Connie Tse, an economist at Forecast Ltd in Singapore, said
she sees an "increasing chance" that second-quarter annual
growth will edge close to 7 percent, which would be the weakest
pace of expansion since early 2009.
As recently as May, a Reuters poll had a median forecast of
7.9 percent for the second quarter.
The HSBC Flash PMI indicated pressure on both the domestic
and externally oriented economy.
The new orders sub-index fell in June and the new export
orders sub-index dropped even more sharply, to 45.9, i ts lowest
level since March 2009 when China began to pull out of the
doldrums of the global financial crisis.
Both input and output prices dropped to their lowest levels
since the 2008/2009 crisis, while a sub-index measuring output
hit a three-month low, according to the data compiled by Markit
Economics Research.
Asian stocks slipped and commodities fell broadly. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.4 percent, Brent crude slid to an
18-month low and the Australian dollar, sensitive to
commodities demand, lost ground.
In China, the growth-sensitive energy sector fell. The yuan
dropped the most from its daily trading marker set by the
central bank since the currency's trading band was widened in
April.
"With external headwinds remaining strong, exports are
likely to decelerate in the coming months," HSBC economist Qu
Hongbin said in a note accompanying the survey.
"The sharp fall of prices and moderation of new orders
suggest weak domestic demand, posing destocking pressures for
Chinese manufacturers."
EUROPE
The most striking element in Thursday's PMI report was the
bearish outlook for exports in the orders index, which has twice
this year darted over 50 to indicate expansion before
subsequently retreating.
Shoots of optimism in April were drowned out by the European
debt crisis, which is alarming policymakers globally. The euro
area slump poses particular problems for China and other Asian
countries used to relying on exports to fuel their economies.
Japan this week recorded its first monthly trade deficit
with the European Union since at least 1979. On Wednesday, the
Federal Reserve delivered another round of monetary stimulus,
citing concern over the euro area.
Flash PMIs on the EU showed a downturn in the bloc's private
sector is becoming entrenched as falling new orders and
employment dent confidence.
China's PMI survey will disappoint those who hoped that
official efforts to support growth were gaining traction.
"The drop in the HSBC PMI goes against the grain of a
lengthening list of other leading indicators, hinting that the
economy is bottoming, including new loans, newly planned
investment projects, real estate investment, exports, (and) car
sales," Nomura economist Zhiwei Zhang wrote in a client note on
Thursday.
In May, Beijing signalled its biggest push since joining the
World Trade Organisation to boost private investment into areas
previously reserved for the state sector, including rail,
hospitals, power generation and energy transmission.
It has also fast-tracked some infrastructure projects and
since November cut banks' required reserve (RRR) levels three
times.
In its biggest move to bolster growth, China unexpectedly
cut interest rates this month for the first time since the
2008/09 financial tsunami.
Analysts expect further measures from Beijing to prop up
growth this year, especially as the euro area crisis appears to
be deepening.
"I do not rule out another benchmark interest rate cut in
Q3/Q4," Forecast's Tse said. "RRR cuts may occur more
frequently."
The Reuters May poll forecast 2012 growth of 8.2 percent,
the weakest pace since 1999, reflecting the sluggish global
economy plus efforts by Beijing to reorientate the economy
towards domestic consumption.
"We still expect full-year growth of 8.4 percent, which
implies some cyclical recovery in the second half of the year,"
Daiwa's Lai said.
Both the HSBC-sponsored PMI and the Chinese government's
official PMI have retreated after briefly pointing
to an improved outlook in April. The HSBC final report for June
and the government version are due to be published in the first
few days of July.
The government survey includes more state-owned firms in its
results, while the HSBC PMI captures more private firms, whose
access to credit is more restricted. The two surveys also have
different methodologies for seasonal adjustment.
The HSBC Manufacturing PMI index has not been consistently
above 50 since June 2011, although it is far above readings of
the low-40s reached during the depth of the global financial
crisis.