* Official PMI at 50.9 misses expectations of rise to 52.0
* HSBC final PMI at 51.6 vs flash reading of 51.7
* New orders sub-indexes in both surveys bounce higher
* Overall indications are of recovery gaining traction
(Adds corresponding surveys for India, Japan and Korea)
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, April 1 Stronger domestic demand helped
China's factory activity to rebound in March, with new orders up
sharply in a sign that the underlying economic recovery is
strong enough to weather any risks from patchy export
performance, surveys showed on Monday.
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) released by the National Bureau of Statistics rose to an
11-month high of 50.9 in March, above the 50-point level that
indicates growth on the month, but below a Reuters poll
consensus forecast of 52.0.
A separate survey by HSBC showed its final PMI climbing to
51.6 last month, roughly in line with a flash reading of 51.7
and up from February's 50.4.
"Growth momentum has been stabilizing, but headwinds
remain," Liu Li Gang and Zhou Hao, economists at ANZ, said in a
note to clients. "The current economic rebound remains fragile,
and could falter with tightened monetary policy conditions."
The twin PMI surveys suggest the speed of revival in the
world's No. 2 economy may not be as brisk as some think, as
unsteady foreign demand for Chinese exports remained a
constraint.
Most analysts expect China's economy to enjoy a steady but
gentle recovery this year, driven internally by infrastructure
investment and household consumption, after growth struck
13-year lows in 2012 due to crumbling demand for Chinese
exports.
ELSEWHERE IN ASIA
Similar trends were evident elsewhere in North Asia. The
HSBC/Markit survey of purchasing managers showed manufacturing
activity in South Korea at its strongest rate in a year as new
export orders picked up, suggesting beginnings of a recovery.
A Markit/JMMA survey for Japan, released on Friday, had
shown manufacturing activity grew there for the first time in 10
months, in a sign that the economy was gaining momentum as a
weaker yen was helping exporters.
The story in Sought Asia was more gloomy, with cooling
domestic and foreign demand resulting in India's manufacturing
sector expanding at its slowest pace since November 2011. The
HSBC manufacturing PMI for India fell to 52.0 in March from 54.2
in February, marking the biggest month-on-month drop since
September 11.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphics
China HSBC PMI link.reuters.com/maz35s
China PMI, industrial output link.reuters.com/qaf92t
China PMIs - spread link.reuters.com/xyj96t
GLOBAL PMIs link.reuters.com/sun42t
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
CHINA MONETARY POLICY
The strength and extent of China's recovery hinges on when
the central bank tightens monetary policy after loosening policy
last year and increasing credit supply to induce an economic
rebound.
Qu Hongbin, HSBC's chief China economist, said while China's
resilient local demand would support its economy in coming
months, domestic growth is not surging, not with the HSBC PMI
showing factory inflation fell in March for the first time in
six months.
"Beijing policymakers should keep a relatively accommodative
policy stance in place," Qu said.
The HSBC PMI showed factories struggling with stubbornly
sluggish export orders, weakness that was offset by firmer
domestic demand that a drove a big rise in new orders.
The official PMI was more upbeat. It showed new orders and
new export orders scaling 11-month peaks, pushing factory output
to its highest in 10 months.
Manufacturers of cars, electronics, machinery and equipment
saw business improve while non-ferrous metal smelters and
petroleum processing and coking activity slowed, the official
PMI found.
The official and HSBC PMI surveys on China often do not move
in tandem due to their different sampling methods. The official
PMI favours big state factories while the HSBC PMI favours
smaller private manufacturers.
PROPERTY RISKS
Concerns that China's economic policy may be less
accommodative this year were heightened over the weekend when a
host of Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, said
they would enforce plans to cool property prices.
The property market accounted for 17 percent of China's
economy in 2011 and while the country's record home prices are a
social problem, analysts worry a heavy-handed approach to
calming prices would risk scuppering the economic recovery.
Ting Lu, an economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, said
China's renewed push to enact property controls come as Beijing
reins in wasteful government spending and lending outside
traditional financing channels, and as the debt crisis worsens
in Europe, a key market for China's exports.
"We cut year-on-year quarterly gross domestic product growth
to 7.9 percent and 8.1 percent for the first and second quarters
respectively," Lu wrote in a note to clients. The bank had
previously forecast growth of 8.3 percent in both quarters.
However, Lu said he expects China's central bank to leave
rates unchanged this year as the country's economic recovery
remains fragile and inflation pressures muted.
The rebound in China's PMIs in March comes after a choppy
start to the year.
The official PMI in February fell to within a whisker of the
50-point mark that separates accelerating from slowing growth in
China's giant factory sector. But investors mostly saw
February's weak reading as a consequence of the Lunar New Year,
as many Chinese factories closed for at least two weeks.
(Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards and
Simon Cameron-Moore)