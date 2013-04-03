(Adds HSBC services PMI survey findings)
BEIJING, April 3 Growth in China's services
sectors rose to multi-month highs in March as a construction
boom and firmer demand lifted business and confidence, auguring
well for a modest recovery in the world's second largest
economy.
The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the
non-manufacturing sector climbed to 55.6 in March from
February's 54.5, aided by a buoyant construction sector. A PMI
reading above 50 indicates accelerating activity.
A separate services PMI published by HSBC showed growth
rebounding to a six-month high of 54.3 in March as improving
economic conditions lifted demand, pushing business confidence
to a 10-month high of 65.0.
Analysts welcomed the data as an encouraging sign that
China's moderate economic revival is extending beyond its
factories into an increasingly-important services industry.
"China is on track to beat the government's growth target
for 2013," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, an economist at Credit
Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, referring to Beijing's goal of
expanding gross domestic product (GDP) by 7.5 percent this year.
"Services account for a larger share of GDP than
manufacturing so improvement of sentiment here bodes well for
the entire economy," said Kowalczyk, whose 8.5 percent GDP
forecast for China in 2013 is among the most bullish in the
market.
China's services industry has weathered the global slowdown
much better than its factory sector, in part because it does not
rely on exports for growth unlike manufacturers, who have been
battered by crumbling foreign demand.
Twin PMI surveys for China's manufacturers published on
Monday showed factory production quickened last month on firmer
domestic demand, though the speed of the pick-up was not as
brisk as some expected.
Indeed, the pair of services PMIs also showed that though
firms expanded last month, business is not surging. Overall new
orders in the services sector nudged up just 0.2 index points to
52.0 in March from February, the official PMI showed.
The services sector, which overtook factories as the biggest
employer in China in 2011, accounted for 46 percent of the
Chinese economy last year, as big as the manufacturing industry.
WELL-DISTRIBUTED RECOVERY
The National Bureau of Statistics, which publishes the
official PMI, said the rise in new orders was evident across
multiple sectors.
Firms in the information and communications sector and in
the industries of retail, hotel and real estate all enjoyed more
new orders in March compared to February.
But growth was strongest in the construction sector, where
companies have thrived on big government infrastructure
spending. The sector sub-index jumped 4.5 points from February
to 62.5 in March.
Beijing had brought forward construction of about $150
billion worth of infrastructure last year as part of an effort
to nudge the economy out of its worst slowdown in 13 years when
annual growth sank to 7.8 percent.
That the rebound in activity extended across businesses in
March indicates that China's economic recovery is well
entrenched, said Qu Hongbin, a HSBC economist.
"Notably, the on-going recovery has translated into a
continuous improvement of labour market conditions, which are
supportive of consumer spending growth in coming quarters," Qu
said.
The HSBC PMI showed staffing levels in services firms rose
last month, albeit modestly, in the 49th consecutive month of
gains as companies hired more workers to meet growing demand.
Yet busier activity did not fan inflation. Input prices rose
more slowly in March compared with February. Moderate production
inflation capped final prices, which barely rose last month from
February.
Muted inflation should comfort investors worried that rising
prices may lead China to tighten monetary policy too early and
imperil its modest economic revival.
The central bank had raised money supply and cut interest
rates twice last year by a total of 50 basis points to engineer
a recovery in the economy.
Most analysts expect China's economy to enjoy a steady but
gentle recovery this year, with infrastructure investment and
household consumption helping compensate for softening demand
for Chinese exports.
(Reporting by Nick Edwards, Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)