BEIJING, June 1 China's official PMI rose to
50.8 in May from 50.6 in April, data showed on Saturday, beating
market expectations and raising optimism that the world's
second-largest economy may be stabilising.
Investors will get a fuller picture of the Chinese economy
on Monday when the official services PMI is released along with
the final HSBC survey that focuses on smaller private sector
firms in the country.
The official purchasing managers' index (PMI), issued by the
National Bureau of Statistics and China Federation of Logistics
and Purchasing, indicated activity in China's vast manufacturing
sector picked up slightly in May.
The reading was stronger than market expectations of 50.1 in
a Reuters poll..
A reading above 50 indicates expanding activity while a
reading below that level points to a contraction.
"The slight pick-up in May PMI reinforces signs of
stabilising of the economy," Zhang Liqun, an economist at the
Development Research Centre, a top government think tank in
Beijing, said in an emailed statement accompanying the index.
China's annual economic growth slowed to 7.7 percent in the
first quarter from 7.9 percent in the previous quarter, despite
a credit boom fuelled by the thriving shadow financing.
A sub-index measuring new orders inched up to 51.8 in May
from 51.7 in April, indicating stronger demand for Chinese
goods. A sub-index of new export orders also edged up to 49.4
from 48.6.
Saddled with excess capacity, China's factories are
struggling against weak demand, as Beijing's campaign against
extravagance among state officials takes a toll on domestic
consumption.
A flash private PMI survey released last week by HSBC showed
China's manufacturing sector shrank for the first time in seven
months in May as new orders fell, an unexpectedly poor outcome
that caused a rout in global financial markets.
The official PMI, which focuses on big and state-owned
firms, has been generally rosier than the private survey, which
targets small and private companies.
The International Monetary Fund this week cut its 2013
economic growth estimate for China to 7.75 percent from 8
percent, while the OECD slashed its 2013 growth forecast to 7.8
percent from a previous forecast of 8.5 percent.
Many private economists have lowered their estimates
following soft factory output and investment performance data
for April and weak factory activity in May.
The economy's lack of vigour could make it difficult for the
government to meet its 7.5 percent growth target for this year,
analysts said.
Chinese leaders are reluctant to roll out fresh stimulus
steps to support the economy, as they fear increased state
spending could lead to a further acceleration of credit
expansion and fuel a property bubble.
Premier Li Keqiang said last month that China has limited
room to use government spending and policy stimulus to boost its
economy, though Beijing has been pushing structural reforms in
put the economy on a sounder footing.