* China Sept official PMI steady at 51.1 vs 51.1 Aug
* Analysts say lack of improvement suggests growth still
soft
* Data comes a day after China cuts mortgage rates
* Economy remains vulnerable to property downturn, credit
fears
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Oct 1 Growth in China's manufacturing
sector held up in September but remained subdued in a sign that
the world's second-largest economy is still struggling to
recover its growth momentum.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) hovered at
51.1, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday,
indicating a modest expansion in activity and a touch ahead of
forecasts for a 51.0 reading.
The data came a day after China cut mortgage rates for the
first time since the 2008 global financial crisis to boost its
flagging economy, and reinforced a view among some analysts that
sluggish domestic demand and a cooling property market were
dragging on activity.
"We see the risk of third-quarter gross domestic product
growth slowing to 7 percent" from 7.5 percent in the second
quarter, economists at ANZ Bank said in a note to clients,
noting that growth in China's crude steel output fell to the
year's low in the first 20 days of September.
"Weakness in the property market and rising credit risks in
the commodity sector will continue to weigh on the economy," the
ANZ economists said.
Unsteady - albeit strengthening - export sales, softening
domestic investment and the property slowdown have all dragged
China's economy through a rough year, leading investors to bet
on further policy loosening by authorities to lift growth.
Wednesday's PMI survey, which is biased towards large,
state-owned factories, showed that demand for goods produced by
such manufacturers was stronger in China than abroad, even
though the trend is softening.
The new orders sub-index, a proxy for foreign and domestic
demand, stood at 52.2, down slightly from 52.5 in August but
well above the 50-point mark that demarcates growth from
contraction on a monthly basis.
The new export orders sub-index, on the other hand, edged up
to 50.2 but stood only a whisker above 50.
"The economy still faces a degree of downward pressure,"
Chen Zhongtao, an official at the China Federation of Logistics
and Purchasing which helps to publish the PMI, said in a
statement.
"The data has only stopped falling this month and turned
flat," Chen said.
SLOWER GROWTH
To arrest the economic cooldown, China's central bank and
banking regulator relaxed lending rules for second-home buyers
on Tuesday by giving them a 30 percent discount on mortgage
rates and cutting their downpayment levels to 30 percent from
60-70 percent.
But some analysts warned that a glut of unsold or unoccupied
homes could temper any rebound in China's housing market, which
accounts for about 15 percent of the economy. Others said it
remained unclear if buyers would be persuaded by lower rates if
they believed prices would continue to fall.
The sagging housing market has pushed the Chinese economy
into a deeper funk in recent months as weak activity appeared to
broaden across sectors.
Factory output and a broad measure of credit supply both
unexpectedly fell to six-year lows in the summer. Profits at
Chinese industrial firms fell 0.6 percent in August from a year
ago, reversing from a near 14 percent rise the month before.
And perhaps more worrying for policymakers, who prize a
healthy labour market above all else in a downturn, a separate
preliminary PMI survey by HSBC/Markit that was out earlier this
month showed factory employment sinking to a 5-1/2-year low in
September.
Wednesday's official PMI showed factory employment shrank
again in September, though the pace did not intensify, leaving
the employment sub-index unchanged at 48.2.
China's government is aiming to grow the economy by around
7.5 percent in 2014, though the run of underwhelming data so far
this year has led many analysts to predict that growth would
fall short of that target.
Chinese policymakers have on their part maintained that no
dramatic policy loosening is imminent because the country cannot
rely on stubbornly loose credit conditions to bolster growth.
Yet at the same time, policymakers have taken pains to
ensure monetary conditions are easy and have rolled out a series
of modest support measures aimed at the most vulnerable sectors
of the economy.
In September alone, the central bank disbursed 500 billion
yuan ($81.5 billion) worth of three-month loans to China's top
five banks to prevent short-term interest rates from spiking
before this week's Golden Week holiday. That was followed by the
first cut in mortgage rates since the global financial crisis.
"We maintain our below-consensus gross domestic product
growth forecasts (of) 7.2 percent in 2014 and 6.9 percent in
2015," Jian Chang and Rahul Bajoria, economists at Barclays
Bank, said in a note.
(1 US dollar = 6.1380 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)