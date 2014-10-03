(Adds reports about prospective home buyers, analyst quote)
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING Oct 3 China's services sector grew at
its slowest pace in eight months in September after new orders
shrank for the first time since the 2008 global financial
crisis, a survey showed on Friday, exposing more weakness in the
world's second-largest economy.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) edged down to 54.0 in September from 54.4 in August, the
National Bureau of Statistics said, but still well above the
50-point mark demarcating growth on the month from a
contraction.
In a sign that China's cooling property market remained a
key drag on the economy, the PMI showed the real estate sector
shrank in September, alongside other industries such as
logistics and aviation.
Lacklustre activity in the housing sector weighed on overall
new orders, which fell to 49.5, a level not seen since December
2008 and down from 50 in August.
"The 'Golden September' peak season in the property sector
did not materialise. The market tracked a weak trend and
activity was on the subdued side," said Wu Wei, an official at
the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, which helps to
publish the PMI.
Friday's data raised questions about whether China's move
this week to cut mortgage rates and downpayment levels for some
home buyers would be enough to revive its sagging housing market
and rejuvenate its sputtering economic momentum.
Indeed, the PMI showed the property, aviation, catering and
environmental protection industries all took in fewer orders
last month.
Overall slack caused employment in the sector to shrink for
the third consecutive month as a sub-index for jobs inched down
to 49.5 from 49.6 in August.
China's slowdown risks are undermining the lift to the Asia
region from a stronger U.S. economy, Hak Bin Chua, an analyst at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, wrote in a research note. Its
cooling import demand is also disproportionately hurting Asian
commodity exporters such as Indonesia and Thailand, he added.
MORE SHOWROOM TRAFFIC
Financial markets in China are shut for the "Golden Week"
National Day break and will resume trading on Oct. 8, though
shares of Chinese property developers rose in Hong Kong on
Friday on hopes the new measures will revive sales.
So far, it is not clear whether reduced mortgage rates would
succeed in turning the housing market around, but early reports
in the Chinese media suggest the move has piqued buyers'
interest.
Some Chinese have cancelled their holiday plans for "sudden
showroom visits", said the Shanghai Morning Post. It quoted a
property broker as saying that he started getting enquiries from
potential home buyers from Tuesday evening, when China lowered
mortgage rates.
Accounting for about 15 percent of China's gross domestic
product, the housing market affects 40 other sectors from glass
to cement to electronic appliances.
The government's move this week to relax lending standards
for mortgages would be welcomed by investors who worry China's
economy is cooling too fast. But at the same time, it would
disappoint millions of Chinese who feel that home prices are
still far too unaffordable, despite the recent price declines.
Many analysts expect further support measures to be
announced in coming months to shore up the most vulnerable
sectors of the economy if conditions do not stabilise.
Services made up about 46 percent of China's economy in
2013, having overtaken manufacturing as the country's biggest
employer in 2011. The government hopes to grow the sector
further to overtake manufacturing as the bigger engine of the
economy.
