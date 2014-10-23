* Factory activity reading rises to 3-month high of 50.4
* Weaker sub-indices point to continuing subdued growth
* Export and domestic orders rise but at slower pace
* Analysts say more stimulus needed, differ on extent
By Koh Gui Qing and and Jake Spring
BEIJING, Oct 23 China's vast factory sector grew
a shade faster in October as firms drew more foreign and
domestic orders, a private survey showed on Thursday, though
analysts said the figure does not point to a fourth-quarter
turnaround for the cooling economy.
The flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers'
index (PMI) edged up to a three-month high of 50.4 from a final
reading of 50.2 in September, and just a hair's breadth from the
50.3 reading forecast by analysts.
However, while the headline number looked slightly better,
manufacturing activity remained subdued and details pointed to
continued weakness on a number of fronts.
Growth in new orders at home and abroad slowed in October
and producer prices fell, pushing factory inflation to a
seven-month low and highlighting still-soft domestic demand.
The level of output in factories also fell to a five-month
low of 50.7, just above the 50-point level that separates growth
from contraction on a monthly basis.
"The sub-indices do not show good momentum," said Shuang
Ding, an economist at Citi in Hong Kong.
"Both the production sub-index and the new order sub-index
dropped. Those are more relevant in terms of industry production
and forward-looking activity."
Ding also cautioned that final HSBC/Markit PMI readings have
come in lower than the initial flash reading in recent months.
China's economy appears likely to miss the government's 7.5
percent growth target this year and hit a trough not seen since
1990. Third-quarter growth of 7.3 percent reported on Tuesday
was the weakest since the global financial crisis.
Most analysts believe authorities will continue to roll out
modest support measures in coming months to bolster activity,
but they are divided over whether policymakers will take more
aggressive action such as across-the-board interest rate cuts
unless conditions threaten to sharply deteriorate.
"While the manufacturing sector likely stabilised in
October, the economy continues to show signs of insufficient
effective demand," said Hongbin Qu, chief economist for China at
HSBC.
"This warrants further policy easing and we expect more
easing measures on both the monetary as well as fiscal fronts in
the months ahead," Qu said.
Economists at ANZ, who maintained their full-year growth
forecast of 7.2 percent, have a stronger view.
"With domestic demand remaining soft and disinflationary
risks on the rise, we maintain our forecast of two,
25-basis-point cuts in benchmark market interest rates, one in
the fourth quarter of 2014 and one in the first quarter of
2015," they said in a note, arguing such a move was needed to
bring financing costs down more forcefully.
A sagging housing market, sluggish domestic demand and
erratic exports have dampened Chinese activity this year.
While exports have recently shown signs of picking up, the
property market and investment continue to cool and many
companies are being pinched by tighter credit.
Weak inflation and capacity utilisation also point to an
economy that still has far too much excess capacity.
Indeed, Reuters data showed that Chinese companies have
frozen expansion plans and cut their investment by the most
since the global crisis as they hunker down for more austere
days ahead.
FOR BEIJING, EMPLOYMENT IS KEY
Chinese officials have indicated they would be willing to
tolerate slightly slower growth as long as the jobs market
continues to hold up, which would argue against the need for the
central bank to take more forceful measures such as rate cuts.
Keeping the labour market healthy is a top policy priority
for Chinese leaders, who fear that widespread unemployment could
stir social unrest.
The flash PMI employment sub-index, although still
indicating a contraction for the 11th straight month, posted a
substantial improvement that was largely responsible for the
higher headline figure, said Julian Evans-Pritchard, an
economist at Capital Economics, in a research note.
"The breakdown suggests that although healthy export demand
continues to support the manufacturing sector, cooling domestic
demand remains a drag," Evans-Pritchard said.
"Nonetheless, we think that healthy employment and wage
growth, along with concerns over mounting credit risks, mean
that policymakers will avoid rolling out significant stimulus in
response to the continued slowdown."
There have been no reports of major layoffs, although some
firms, particularly state-owned companies, may be reluctant to
be seen shedding staff. The HSBC survey tends to focus more on
small and mid-sized companies.
BOTTOMING OUT?
While growth is unlikely to accelerate in the fourth
quarter, the flash PMI indicates it may at least be levelling
off, some analysts said.
"If the flash PMI is right, then October is going to be
almost the same as September, slightly better - that would be
industrial production growth of about 8 percent - which suggests
that at least it's not getting worse, that growth has stabilized
at this quite subdued level," said Louis Kuijs, chief China
economist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Hong Kong.
JAPAN SHOWS SIGNS OF LIFE
Japan, which also has been battling weak consumer demand,
also showed stronger signs of activity in October. Factory
activity grew at its fastest rate in seven months and the pace
of both domestic and export orders picked up in an encouraging
sign that the economy may finally be recovering from an April
sales tax hike.
If confirmed by official data, signs of recovery from a
sharp second-quarter slump would be welcome news for the
government as it prepares to decide by year-end on whether to
proceed with a second tax increase next year.
The IMF on Thursday urged the government to go ahead with
the second hike in order to maintain its fiscal credibility,
though some of the prime minister's top advisers have said it
should be delayed because the economy may still be too fragile.
