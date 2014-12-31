* Confirms first contraction since May
* Employers shed jobs for 14th month
* First reduction in new orders since April
* More economic support measures expected
(Adds stimulus hopes sparking share rally)
SHANGHAI, Dec 31 Activity in China's factory
sector shrank for the first time in seven months in December, a
private survey showed on Wednesday, highlighting the urgency
behind a series of surprise easing moves by Beijing in the past
two months.
The weak performance will add to the debate over whether
Beijing needs to roll out more support measures to avert a
sharper economic slowdown or fast-track market reforms to
stimulate demand - or both.
The report puts a final sluggish stamp on what has been a
surprisingly grim fourth quarter for the world's second-largest
economy, which is expected to grow at its slowest pace this year
in nearly a quarter of a century.
"Domestic demand led the slowdown as new orders contracted
for the first time since April 2014. Price contraction
deepened," said Qu Hongbin, chief economist for China at HSBC.
"We believe that weaker economic activity and stronger
disinflationary pressures warrant further monetary easing."
The final HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for
December came in at 49.6, just below the 50.0 level that
separates growth from contraction. The number was slightly
higher than a preliminary "flash" reading of 49.5 but down from
the final 50.0 in November.
Total new orders contracted for the first time since April,
albeit slightly, although new export orders increased.
Highlighting soft demand, output prices declined for the
fifth consecutive month, with many companies surveyed saying
they were cutting prices due to increased competition.
This in turn prompted firms to reduce output for the second
consecutive month, although the rate of contraction was tiny.
Employment weakened for the 14th straight month, although
the pace of job shedding slowed.
Hurt by a sagging property market, unsteady exports and
cooling domestic demand and investment, China's economic growth
is expected to slow to a 24-year low of 7.4 percent this year,
although surprisingly weak fourth-quarter data has some analysts
wondering whether that might be too optimistic.
Many market watchers expect Beijing to lower its annual
growth target to 7 percent next year, from 7.5 percent in 2014.
Faltering factory output, rising deflationary pressures,
sliding industrial profits and increasing non-performing loans
highlight the policy challenges facing Beijing in 2015.
Authorities need to not only encourage more lending by banks,
but also find a way to stimulate genuine demand.
The central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in late
November for the first time in more than two years in bid to
keep down borrowing costs and support growth. It has also
loosened some lending restrictions.
Hope of more stimulus measures have fueled a sizzling rally
in China's stock markets despite the weakening economy and
deteriorating profit margins. China's main share indexes
look set to end the year as the world's best
performers, with gains of nearly 50 percent.
China's official factory PMI, which tends to focus more on
larger, state-owned firms, will be released on Thursday.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)