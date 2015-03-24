* HSBC/Market flash PMI signals persistent weakness in
economy
* Reinforces expectations of further policy easing
* New orders sub-index at 11-month low
* Employment sub-index lowest since Feb 2009
* Separate survey shows profits resilient but capex slowing
(Adds surge in bad loans at No. 3 lender AgBank China)
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, March 24 Activity in China's factory
sector dipped to a 11-month low in March as new orders shrank, a
private survey showed, signalling persistent weakness in the
world's second-largest economy that will likely fuel calls for
more policy easing to support growth.
The poor reading added to signs that the economy has lost
momentum despite two interest rate cuts since November, a
reduction in the amount of money banks must keep in reserve and
repeated attempts by the central bank to reduce financing costs.
The flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
dipped to 49.2 in March, below the 50-point level that separates
growth in activity from contraction on a monthly basis.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 50.6, slightly weaker
than February's final PMI of 50.7.
Some analysts expect first-quarter economic growth to dip
below the government's new full-year target of 7 percent -
widely seen as the level needed to keep employment steady.
"The weaker PMI data could increase pressure for policy
loosening," economists at CICC said in a research note.
They predicted the central bank would cut banks' reserve
requirement ratios (RRR) six more times this year, on top of
another interest rate cut.
JPMorgan said the next RRR cut may come as soon as April.
Asia stocks fell after the PMI report on Tuesday, with
shares in Shanghai skidding more than 2 percent, while the
Australian dollar dipped.
However, a separate industry survey released by China Beige
Book (CBB) on Monday showed that while Chinese firms grew even
more wary of borrowing and investing in the first quarter, they
still managed to defend profit margins thanks to lower input
costs for commodities and labor.
"With firm performance and the labor market both in decent
shape, the absence of heavy stimulus should be surprising only
to those analysts who still make policy predictions based on
GDP," Leland Miller, president of CBB, wrote in the report.
JOB SHEDDING
The PMI survey suggested that manufacturers faced
considerable challenges from weaker domestic demand and
deflationary risks.
The new orders sub-index fell to a 11-month low of 49.3 in
March. New export orders decreased for a second straight month,
albeit at a slower pace.
Strains on the job market continued to rise, with the
employment sub-index contracting for a 17th straight month and
hitting its lowest since the depths of the global financial
crisis.
China's leaders have said they would be willing to tolerate
somewhat slower growth as long as the labour market remained
resilient.
"A renewed fall in total new business contributed to a
weaker expansion of output, while companies continued to trim
their workforce numbers," said Annabel Fiddes, an economist at
Markit said.
"Manufacturing companies continued to benefit from falling
input costs, stemming from the recent global oil price decline.
However, relatively muted client demand has led firms to pass on
savings in a bid to boost new work, and cut their selling prices
at a similarly sharp rate."
In Japan, a similar manufacturing survey added to concerns
that its slowly recovering economy also may be losing momentum,
with activity expanding at a much slower clip as domestic orders
contracted.
GROWTH WEAKENING
China's economy faces increased downward pressure this year
but the slowdown is stabilising, with employment and services
among the bright spots, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli said on Sunday.
Weighed down by a property downturn, factory overcapacity
and local debt, growth is expected to slow to a quarter-century
low of around 7 percent this year from 7.4 percent in 2014, even
with expected additional stimulus measures.
Data so far in 2015 indicate the new growth target may
already be at risk, though the Asia Development Bank said on
Tuesday that it still expects 7.2 percent growth this year.
Annual economic growth could slow to 6.85 percent in the
first quarter from 7.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014,
the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top government
think-tank, said in a research report on Sunday.
It expected growth to cool further to 6.8 percent in the
second quarter.
China's third-largest listed lender, Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd (AgBank) , late on Tuesday
reported weaker-than-expected profit and a rise in bad loans as
slowing economic growth hit borrowers in the manufacturing,
wholesale and retail sectors in particular.
Bad loans to manufacturers rose to 3.69 percent at the end
of 2014 from 2.86 percent a year earlier. Those to wholesalers
and retailers more than doubled to 5.93 percent from 2.36
percent.
Meanwhile, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan cautioned
against loosening monetary policy abruptly, saying that could
undermine structural reforms.
The government also plans to run its biggest budget deficit
in 2015 since the global crisis to boost spending, but analysts
doubt investment will pick up sharply this year given that local
governments are hard-pressed by piles of debt.
