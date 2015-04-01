(Adds details)
By Koh Gui Qing and Pete Sweeney
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 1 Surveys of China's
factory and services sectors showed stubborn weakness in the
world's second-biggest economy in March, adding to bets that
Beijing will have to roll out more policy support to avert a
sharper slowdown.
Three separate surveys showed Chinese companies shed jobs
last month as they struggled with soft demand and deflationary
pressures, suggesting that economic growth may have slipped
below 7 percent in the first quarter of 2015, which would be the
weakest in six years.
"We expect first-quarter growth to drop to 6.8 percent and
the government might start easing policies significantly in the
second quarter," said Zhang Zhiwei, an economist at Deutsche
Bank in Hong Kong, adding that the central bank may relax banks'
reserve requirement ratio (RRR) as early as this week or next.
"Growth faces headwinds from the property slowdown and a
fiscal slide," said Zhang, referring to a fall-off in government
revenues that many worry could further dampen economic growth by
crimping investment.
Many economists also see further interest rate cuts later
this year and additional measures to help the weakest sectors
such as the housing market. Regulators on Monday cut downpayment
requirements for home buyers for the second time in six months.
The last time China reduced the amount of deposits that
banks must hold as reserves was on Feb. 4, three days after an
official survey of the factory sector showed activity
unexpectedly shrank to a 2-1/2-year low.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on
Wednesday was not as dire, but indicated that activity was tepid
at best.
It edged up to 50.1 in March from February's 49.9, the
National Bureau of Statistics said, stronger than a Reuters poll
forecast of 49.7, but barely above the 50-point level that
separates an expansion in activity from a contraction.
In another sign that businesses were facing lacklustre
demand, a survey of China's services sector showed the official
non-manufacturing PMI cooled slightly to 53.7 from February's
53.9, hugging a one-year low.
Both the factory and services PMIs showed companies
continued to reduce staff last month. While the labour market
remained surprisingly resilient for much of 2014, some
economists believe any marked deterioration in coming months
could prompt more aggressive easing measures from Beijing.
DEFLATION RISK
The surveys also suggested that deflationary pressures did
not let up last month, pressuring firms' profit margins even as
sales slow and competition heats up.
Producer prices in factories fell again in March for at
least the 13th consecutive month, while the final prices of
services charged by firms dropped last month.
Wary of following in Japan's footsteps, where two decades of
falling prices have stifled economic growth, Chinese
policymakers have signaled that they are ready to act to avoid a
bruising deflationary cycle.
Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan warned on Sunday that
the country needs to be more vigilant about the impact of
declining prices.
SIZE MATTERS
Weighed down by a property downturn, factory overcapacity
and high levels of local debt, China's economic growth is
expected to slow to a quarter-century low of around 7 percent
this year from 7.4 percent in 2014.
Even the services sector, which was the lone bright spot in
China's slowing economy last year, appears to be finally
succumbing to the broader economic downdraft, judging by the
recent patchy performance of the services PMI.
Other data this year have indicated that the economy has
lost momentum despite two interest rate cuts since November, a
reduction in banks' reserve requirements, and repeated attempts
by the central bank to reduce financing costs.
Indeed, a smaller, private survey of China's manufacturing
sector showed on Wednesday that it contracted in March after two
months of recovery.
The final HSBC/Market China Manufacturing PMI came in at
49.6, slightly higher than a preliminary "flash" reading of 49.2
but still below 50.
"The latest data indicate that domestic and foreign demand
remains subdued amid weaker market conditions," said Annabel
Fiddes, an economist at Markit.
The official PMI looks at larger, state-owned firms, while
the HSBC version focuses on small and mid-sized firms which are
facing greater stresses such as high financing costs.
True enough, the official manufacturing PMI also showed that
the downturn was worst felt among the smallest factories.
The PMI for big factories rose to 51.5 in March, while the
index slipped to 48.3 for mid-sized manufacturers, and fell by
the greatest margin to 46.9 for small workshops.
