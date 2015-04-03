* HSBC/Markit index at 52.3, up from Feb's 52.0
* Relatively weak client demand seen
BEIJING, April 3 China's services sector
expanded in March even as growth in employment and new business
fell to their lowest in at least eight months, a private survey
showed on Friday, in yet another sign that the weak Chinese
economy may need more policy aid.
The HSBC/Markit China Services Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) inched higher to 52.3 in March, compared with February's
52.0, and above the 50-point level that separates growth from a
contraction in activity on a monthly basis.
But the marginal expansion was offset by lacklustre growth
in employment, which fell to a 10-month trough of 51.1. Growth
in new businesses was at an eight-month low.
"Chinese manufacturers and service providers both managed
only modest increases in output at the end of the first
quarter," said Annabel Fiddes, economist at Markit, adding that
data "suggests that relatively weak client demand had dampened
growth across both sectors".
Fiddes said service sector companies "took a more cautious
approach to hiring, raising their staff numbers only slightly
over the month, while job shedding accelerated across the
manufacturing sector".
The services survey resonates with three other PMIs
released earlier this week that showed stubborn weakness in
China's factory and services sectors last month, adding to bets
that Beijing will have to increase policy support to avoid a
sharper downturn.
Slugged by a cooling property sector - where prices fell at
a record pace last month - and a slowdown in exports and
investment, China's economic growth is expected to slip to
around 7 percent this year, the worst in a quarter of a century.
A RARE BRIGHT SPOT
Even the services sector, one of the rare bright spots in
the world's second-largest economy last year, appears have
finally succumbed to the broader economic downdraft, judging by
the recent patchy performance in the PMI.
Indeed, HSBC/Markit noted that business confidence in the
sector was well below the historical average in March.
To stoke growth, many economists expect China to further
cut interest rates this year, reduce the amount of reserves that
banks must hold and unveil additional measures to help the
weakest sectors such as the housing market.
Regulators on Monday cut downpayment requirements for home
buyers for the second time in six months.
The last time China relaxed banks' reserve requirements was
on Feb. 4, three days after an official survey of the factory
sector showed activity unexpectedly shrank to a 2-1/2-year low.
As China remakes its economy to boost domestic demand and
reduce reliance on exports and manufacturing, services are an
increasingly important growth pillar.
It has accounted for the bigger part of China's economic
output for at least two years, with its share rising to 48.2
percent last year, compared with the 42.6 percent contribution
from manufacturing and construction.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard Borsuk)