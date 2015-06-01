* Official survey shows factories edging up, services
cooling
* HSBC PMI shows 3rd contraction in factory activity
* Both show further contraction in exports, jobs
* More interest rate cuts, other stimulus expected
(Adds more economists' reaction, background)
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, June 1 Growth in China's giant factory
sector edged up to a six-month high in May but export demand
shrank again, prompting companies to shed jobs and keeping alive
worries about a protracted economic slowdown, a government
survey showed on Monday.
In a sign that China's worst downturn in at least six years
is hurting its services companies, too, a similar survey showed
growth in that sector slipped to a low not seen in more than
five years.
Services have been one of the lone bright spots in the
Chinese economy in the last year.
The muted reports reinforced the view that authorities would
have to roll out more stimulus in coming months, despite having
cut interest rates three times in six months.
"China's economy still faces strong headwinds," economists
at ANZ Bank said in a note to clients.
"If capital outflow continues at the pace of the first
quarter, we expect the People's Bank of China to cut the reserve
requirement ratio by another 100 basis points, in addition to a
further interest rate cut of at least 25 basis points."
The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
edged up to 50.2 from April's 50.1, the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS) said on its website, in line with analysts'
forecast for a 50.2 reading.
A reading above 50 points indicates growth on a monthly
basis, while one below that points to contraction.
The non-manufacturing PMI, on the other hand, slipped to
53.2, a trough not seen since December 2008 and compared with
April's 53.4, the NBS said.
However, Zhang Liqun, an analyst at the China Federation of
Logistics and Purchasing, which helps to compile the government
PMI polls, argued that a rise in overall new orders in factories
pointed to some steadying in market demand.
"This shows stabilisation in economic growth," Zhang said.
BETS ON MORE AGGRESSIVE EASING
China's economy has sputtered this year as a cooling housing
market and slowing growth in exports, domestic investment and
consumption knocked growth to a six-year low of 7 percent in the
first three months of the year.
In addition, a frothy Chinese stock market that has nearly
doubled in the last 18 months is feeding concerns that
easier credit policies are driving up share prices and fuelling
speculation, drawing money away from real economic activity and
further complicating policy making.
While official surveys tend to centre on larger, state-owned
firms, a private survey that focuses on small and mid-sized
factories showed growth shrank for the third straight month as
export orders fell at the sharpest rate in nearly two years.
The final HSBC/Markit PMI stood at 49.2 in May, little
changed from a preliminary reading of 49.1, and up a touch from
April's 48.9.
"Five months into 2015, the economy sees little sign of a
pickup," HSBC said in a note on Monday, adding that an index
created by the bank suggests that monetary conditions in China
have tightened.
"We forecast more aggressive policy easing, including a
50-basis-point reserve ratio cut in the coming weeks," HSBC
said.
As the economy cools, the country has fought persistent
deflationary pressure, which has in turn kept real interest
rates stubbornly high.
Morgan Stanley said in a report this month that real
interest rates in China are over 3 percent, well above real
rates in Japan, Europe and the United States, where borrowing
costs are negative.
Given that China's flurry of policy easing has yet to arrest
its economic downturn, an economist at a state think-tank warned
over the weekend that the world's second-biggest economy is
unlikely to rebound soon.
Instead, he said growth would stabilise at a lower level and
at best track a "L-shaped" trajectory.
China's economic growth is expected to slow to a
quarter-century low of around 7 percent this year from 7.4
percent in 2014.
As the first major indicator that is released each month,
China's official manufacturing PMI is closely watched by
investors for clues about the health of the Chinese economy.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)