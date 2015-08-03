(Corrects fourth paragraph to say lowest since July 2013, not
Nov 2011)
* July factory activity shrinks more than feared - private
survey
* Official reading showed growth stalled, services edged up
* Reinforces expectations of more policy easing soon
* Stock market slump adding fresh risks for economy
BEIJING, Aug 3 China's factory activity shrank
more than initially estimated in July, contracting by the most
in two years as new orders fell and dashing hopes that the
world's second-largest economy may be steadying, a private
survey showed on Monday.
The report followed a downbeat official survey on Saturday
which showed growth at manufacturing firms unexpectedly stalled,
reinforcing views that the cooling economy needs more stimulus
even as it faces fresh risks from a stock market slump.
Fears of a full-blown market crash have added a new sense of
urgency for policymakers in Beijing, with many analysts
expecting more support measures to be rolled out within weeks.
The final, private Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 47.8 in July, the
lowest since July 2013, from 49.4 in June.
That was worse than a preliminary "flash" reading of 48.2
and marked the fifth straight month of contraction, as indicated
by a reading below 50.
New orders reversed into contraction last month after
growing in June, while factory output shrank for the third
consecutive month to hit a trough of 47.1, a level not seen in
more than 3-1/2 years.
The survey showed deteriorating business conditions forced
companies to cut staffing levels for the 21st straight month.
Factories also had to reduce selling prices to a six-month low
due to increasing competition, squeezing profit margins.
"We believe the stock market panic in early July chilled
economic activity, which is what the manufacturing PMIs picked
up," ING economist Tim Condon said in a research note ahead of
the Caixin PMI release.
But Condon said the factory weakness may be transitory if
unprecedented stock market support measures from Beijing in
recent weeks succeed in halting panic selling.
The official factory Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) at the
weekend was also weaker than expected, falling to 50.0 in July
from June's sluggish growth reading of 50.2. The official survey
focuses more on larger companies.
While growth in the services sector picked up slightly,
offsetting some of the drag from persistent factory weakness,
services companies reported new orders were cooling and said
they were cutting jobs at a faster pace.
China Glass Holdings Ltd on Friday became the
latest in a growing list of firms issuing profit warnings due to
weakening demand, saying it expected to post a first-half loss.
China's slowdown is also forcing many Western companies to
take a hard look at their businesses there, leading many to
reduce investments, costs and product lines and to tackle
increasing bad debts.
"We had five fabulous years in China, of course, where we
grew strong double-digit, and it has been gradually slowing
down. Currently, in China we had negative order intake," Frans
van Houten, chief executive of Dutch electronics group Philips
NV, told analysts last week.
"Going forward, we need to be much more modest on
expectations with regard to China growth; that's just being
realistic," he said.
Chinese shares <.CSI300) extended early losses on
Monday after the activity surveys, while the Australian dollar
dipped on fears of weaker China demand for commodities.
MORE SUPPORT MEASURES
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has already cut interest
rates four times since November and repeatedly loosened
restrictions on bank lending in its most aggressive stimulus
campaign since the global financial crisis.
Beijing has also intervened heavily in recent weeks to try
to stabilise tumbling stock markets, which has raised questions
over its commitment to free-market reforms, seen as essential
for its planned transition from an export-led economy to one
based on consumption and services.
While there is little evidence yet that the 30-percent stock
market slump since mid-June has hit spending, analysts say wild
price swings will rattle consumer and business confidence and
could dampen activity in the financial services sector if
Beijing can't keep investors from fleeing the market.
Buffeted by softening investment growth, unsteady domestic
and foreign demand and a cooling housing market, China's growth
is widely expected to grind to its lowest in a quarter of a
century this year at 7 percent, from 7.4 percent in 2014.
After months of weakness, industrial output, retail sales
and investment all grew slightly more than expected in June,
raising hopes that earlier policy easing measures were finally
starting to take effect.
In an acknowledgement of the difficulties that lay ahead,
China's Politburo, the decision-making body of the Communist
Party, promised last week to step up policy adjustments to keep
growth stable.
If the stock market steadies, ING's Condon said Beijing will
still need a continued turnaround in its housing market to hit
its 7 percent growth target for this year.
However, while home sales and prices are showing signs of
improving slowly in bigger cities after a year-long slump, a
massive overhang of unsold homes could keep real estate under
pressure well into next year, deterring developers from starting
new construction.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim
Coghill)