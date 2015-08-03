* July factory activity shrinks more than feared - private
survey
* Official reading showed growth stalled, services edged up
* Reinforces expectations of more policy easing soon
* Stock market slump adding fresh risks for economy
(Adds more quotes, analysis on second-half outlook)
BEIJING, Aug 3 China's factory activity shrank
more than initially estimated in July, contracting the most in
two years as new orders fell and dashing hopes that the world's
second-largest economy may be steadying, a private survey showed
on Monday.
The report followed a downbeat official survey on Saturday
which showed growth at manufacturing firms unexpectedly stalled,
reinforcing views that the struggling economy needs more
stimulus even as it faces fresh risks from a stock market slump.
Fears of a full-blown market crash have added a new sense of
urgency for policymakers in Beijing, with many analysts
expecting more support measures to be rolled out within weeks.
The final, private Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 47.8 in July, the
lowest since July 2013, from 49.4 in June.
That was worse than a preliminary reading of 48.2 and marked
the fifth straight month of contraction.
New orders contracted after growing in June, while factory
output shrank for the third consecutive month to hit a trough of
47.1, a level not seen in more than 3-1/2 years.
Deteriorating conditions forced companies to cut staffing
for the 21st straight month, and factories had to reduce selling
prices to a six-month low due to increasing competition.
Yet some economists warned against reading too much into the
gloomy July data, arguing that the factory weakness may be
transitory. For one, summer storms in the manufacturing hubs of
Zhejiang and Guangdong may have dented output, they said.
And while companies that had invested in the stock market
were shaken by the rout, history has shown that falling share
prices don't affect real spending in China, they said.
"When stocks were rising rapidly, consumption did not pick
up," said Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics, citing
China's recent equity rally and that in 2007/08.
Instead, China's retail spending grew faster after share
prices slumped in 2007/08, he said. "The wealth effect is not
evident in China."
While soft global demand could continue to weigh on China's
exports, market watchers like Evans-Pritchard believe increased
government infrastructure spending and further policy easing
should support domestic consumption in coming months, ensuring
the economy meets the government's 7-percent growth target for
the year.
Still, the factory outlook looks sluggish at best.
The official factory Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was
also weaker than expected, falling to 50.0 in July from June's
tepid growth reading of 50.2. The official survey focuses more
on larger firms, which will likely benefit more from big
infrastructure projects than smaller companies.
While growth in the services sector picked up slightly,
offsetting some of the drag from persistent factory weakness,
services companies rang alarm bells, too, reporting that new
orders were cooling and they were cutting jobs at a faster pace.
A DIFFICULT SIX MONTHS
To be sure, even some within the Chinese government are less
upbeat about the economic outlook.
Sheng Songcheng, director of the statistics division at the
central bank, said that downward pressure on the economy will
persist in the second-half of the year, adding that growth in
exports and investment is not likely to pick up.
His guarded view resonates with some companies as well.
China Glass Holdings Ltd on Friday became the
latest in a growing list of firms to issue profit warnings due
to weak demand, saying it expected a first-half loss.
China's slowdown is also forcing many Western companies to
take a hard look at their businesses there, leading many to
reduce investments and costs.
"We had five fabulous years in China where we grew strong
double-digits, and it has been gradually slowing. Currently,
in China we had negative order intake," Frans van Houten, chief
of Dutch electronics group Philips NV said last week.
"We need to be much more modest on expectations with regard
to China growth; that's just being realistic," he said.
Share markets across Asia including Shanghai fell on
Monday and global prices of commodities such as copper and crude
oil skidded on worries about the Chinese economy.
MORE SUPPORT MEASURES
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has already cut interest
rates four times since November and repeatedly loosened
restrictions on bank lending in its most aggressive stimulus
campaign since the global financial crisis.
Beijing has also intervened heavily recently to stabilise
stock markets, which has raised questions over its commitment to
free-market reforms seen as essential for its transition from an
export-led economy to one based on consumption.
While there is little evidence yet that the 30-percent stock
market slump since mid-June has hit spending, analysts say wild
price swings will rattle consumer and business confidence and
could dampen activity in the financial services sector.
Buffeted by softening investment growth, unsteady domestic
and foreign demand and a cooling housing market, China's growth
is widely expected to grind to its lowest in a quarter of a
century this year at 7 percent, from 7.4 percent in 2014.
After months of weakness, industrial output, retail sales
and investment all grew slightly more than expected in June,
raising hopes that earlier policy easing was finally starting to
pay off. July data will be released over the next two weeks.
In an acknowledgement of difficulties ahead, the Politburo,
one of the Communist Party's elite ruling bodies, promised last
week to step up policy adjustments to keep growth stable.
Even if the stock market steadies, Tim Condon from ING Group
in Singapore said Beijing will still need a continued housing
market turnaround to hit its 7 percent growth target for 2015.
However, while home sales and prices are improving slowly in
bigger cities after a year-long slump, a massive overhang of
unsold homes could keep real estate under pressure well into
next year, deterring developers from starting new construction
and depressing demand for materials from cement to steel.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim
Coghill)