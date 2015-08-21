* China factory activity sinks to 6-1/2-year low
* Orders fall at faster rate, more workers being laid off
* Markets fall on fears China will hit global growth
* China devaluation, looming U.S. rate hike add to worries
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Aug 21 Worries of a deepening China
economic slowdown intensified on Friday after a private survey
showed the factory sector shrank at its fastest rate in almost
6-1/2-years in August, hammering global stocks and commodity
prices.
The gloomy figure sent investors fleeing for cover in gold
and bonds, fearing China's sagging economy would translate into
slower global growth and muddy the outlook for the timing of the
first U.S. interest rate hike in nearly a decade.
World markets had already been on edge after China's
surprise devaluation of the yuan last week and a near-collapse
in its stock markets in early summer.
"Uncertainty about China growth is now the main swing factor
in markets," said Tim Condon, an economist at ING Group in
Singapore.
"Today's data reinforced the doubts about global growth."
The preliminary Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 47.1 in August, well below a
Reuters poll median of 47.7 and down from July's final 47.8.
It was the worst reading since March 2009, in the depths of
the global financial crisis, and the sixth straight one below
the 50-point level, which separates growth in activity from
contraction on a monthly basis.
The downdraft from China is rattling economies of its
trade-reliant Asian neighbours and prompting many Western
companies to reduce investments and look for ways to cut costs.
South Korea, which counts China as its biggest trading
partner, said on Friday its exports slumped nearly 12 percent in
the first 20 days of August from a year ago.
Taiwan reported on Thursday that its export orders in July
fell more than expected, with a 14.1 percent slump in orders
from China and smaller declines from Japan and Europe, leaving
the United States as the lone bright spot.
While a similar factory survey in Japan pointed to a pick-up
in activity there due to stronger domestic demand, policymakers
in Tokyo are keenly aware of the dangers if China slows further.
Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday he
expects China's government to take steps to prevent its economic
slowdown from becoming a global problem.
The flash PMIs are the earliest activity measure to be
released on global economies each month, and are closely
followed by investors. Similar surveys are due to be released in
Europe and the United States later on Friday, and disappointing
readings could spark further market mayhem.
MUDDY WATERS
U.S. stock futures fell sharply after China's PMI
report and most Asian stock markets and the Australian dollar
extended early losses. Overnight on Wall Street, the
S&P 500 sank to a more than six-month low on concerns
about how China's slowdown would impact U.S. firms' earnings and
global growth.
Analysts still expect the U.S. central bank to raise
interest rates later this year, though minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's last meeting in July showed policymakers
discussed China, Greece's debt crisis and the weak state of the
global economy.
WEAKNESS ACROSS THE BOARD
A detailed breakdown of China's PMI survey showed conditions
deteriorating on almost every level in August. Factory output
sank to a near four-year low as firms laid off more workers,
while domestic and export orders fell at a faster rate than in
July.
Following three decades of blistering double-digit economic
growth, Chinese authorities have had limited success in shoring
up activity this year despite four interest rates cuts since
November.
Worse, last week's shock 2 percent devaluation in the yuan
and a near-collapse in Chinese shares over the summer
that was countered by a massive stock market rescue do not
appear to have calmed investor jitters.
The yuan has slid nearly 3 percent since its Aug. 11
devaluation, a fall that some analysts say is too modest to
boost Chinese exports, but notable enough to raise fears of
competitive currency devaluations between governments.
The speed at which China's economy is losing steam has led
some analysts to warn that the government may struggle to meet
its official economic growth target of 7 percent this year if it
doesn't ratchet up policy support. Growth in China's factory
output, retail sales and investment all disappointed in July.
Some economists believe that China's present growth levels
could already be closer to half of the 7 percent official figure
reported for the second quarter.
With China's economic outlook so murky, some firms say it's
best to be cautious and not bet on a turnaround in the near
future.
"It's hard to predict what China is doing," Ivan Glasenberg,
the chief executive of global mining and commodities firm
Glencore said this week after reporting a slump in
first-half earnings.
Glencore is cutting its spending plans for this year as
China's slowdown contributes to sharp falls in commodity prices.
