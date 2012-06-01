* China May official PMI at 50.4 vs 53.3 in April
* China May official output sub-index at its lowest since
November 2011
* China HSBC PMI at 48.4 in May, the seventh straight month
below 50
* China HSBC PMI employment sub-index at lowest since March
2009
By Lucy Hornby and Nick Edwards
BEIJING, June 1 China's economy betrayed signs
of a broadening slowdown as surveys of its vast factory sector
showed momentum eased in May, signalling a deeper-than-forecast
deterioration in demand at home and abroad and the likelihood of
more policy easing.
The official purchasing managers' index - covering China's
biggest, mainly state-backed firms - fell more than expected to
50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and down from April's
13-month high, with output at its lowest since November 2011.
The HSBC China manufacturing PMI, tracking smaller private
sector firms, retreated to 48.4 from 49.3 in April - its seventh
straight month below the 50-mark that demarcates expansion from
contraction - with the employment sub-index falling to 48.1, its
lowest level since March, 2009.
"Growth in Q2 is likely to slow, probably below 7.5 percent
year-on-year. That puts the annual growth target at risk and the
risks continue to increase because the external environment is
weakening," Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist
at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, told Reuters.
"The government will still try to get by with targeted,
selective measures like the cash for clunkers programme, but we
will get more monetary measures as well."
The weakening of both index readings at a headline level is
worrying for investors who see economic headwinds intensifying
around the world and increasingly look for China - the biggest
single provider of growth in the global economy - to pick up the
slack.
The price of Brent crude oil fell towards $101 a
barrel, the euro touched a fresh two-year low and share
prices in Hong Kong and Australia fell in the
wake of the data.
Although Beijing has announced a raft of reforms to support
growth and unlock private investment since mid-May, it is too
early for the PMI data to reflect those efforts.
SHRINKING NEW ORDERS
A particular concern for economists was that new orders have
begun to shrink while inventories have started to build,
implying further softness in the months ahead as firms would
meet any uptick in orders with production from existing stock,
rather than increasing output.
Most worrisome for China's ruling Communist Party is likely
to be the employment risks. The Party is obsessed with
maintaining stability ahead of a power transition that gets
under way later this year, and in the past has intervened in the
economy to preserve jobs and keep workers off the streets.
China's annual economic growth is expected by analysts to
fall to 7.9 percent in the second quarter, the first dip below 8
percent since 2009.
The latest Reuters benchmark poll has a consensus growth
forecast of 8.2 percent for the full year, which would be the
slowest annual expansion since 1999, and economists increasingly
expect no meaningful increase in momentum until the second half
of 2012.
"As we've said before, this will be no 'V-shaped' recovery -
it will be shallow and volatile, fraught with the risk of policy
error," economists at IHS Global Insight said in a client note.
STIMULUS HOPES PLAYED DOWN
Although the official PMI in April was a 13-month high,
economic data for the month was unexpectedly weak, alarming the
central government as well as outside investors.
The National Bureau of Statistics downplayed the risk of a
broader economic deterioration in a statement accompanying the
official PMI index.
"The present short-term moderation in growth does not mean
the Chinese economy is entering a new recession," it said.
Many investors want China to unleash a massive new stimulus
package that will allow them to bet on recovery plays.
Markets have gyrated wildly in recent weeks as speculation
on stimulus has intensified, fuelled in part by government steps
in the past two weeks to fast-track about 1 trillion yuan ($159
billion) in infrastructure and industrial projects.
A chorus of comment from influential academics in
state-backed newspapers this week has also sought to play down
expectations that any programme would seek to replicate a 4
trillion yuan stimulus package unleashed during the 2008-09
global financial crisis.
That splurge left in its wake a 10.7 trillion yuan mountain
of local government debt and helped push consumer price
inflation to a three-year peak amid a frenzy of real estate
speculation.
Beijing has only just brought inflation under control,
helping explain why growth is being sacrificed in the short
term. Analysts cite a two-year long programme of property curbs
as the main reason why China's economic growth in 2012 will be
the slowest since 1999.
In order to avoid a second build-up in local government
debt, China will allow private capital to help finance many of
these projects, particularly in rail and energy and natural gas
distribution.
Meanwhile the central bank has cut 150 basis points (bps)
from bank reserves - the required reserve ratio or RRR - in
three moves since November 2011, bringing the rate down from a
record high of 21.5 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters in May, shortly after the latest
cut, expected another 100 bps of cuts this year.
"China needs to stimulate more lending and they need to cut
RRR further to achieve that and they will probably cut the
lending rate after the May data is released later in June," said
Credit Agricole CIB's Kowalczyk.