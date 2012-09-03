* HSBC final PMI suggests 10th month of sector contraction
* Aug official PMI dips to 49.2 from July's 50.1; forecast
50.0
* Suggests growth slowdown persists into third quarter
* Prompts calls for further policy easing
* But doubts that any policy support will be aggressive
By Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, Sept 3 China's vast manufacturing
sector has been badly hit by slowing new orders, two
complementary surveys showed, a sign that the pace of growth in
the world's second-largest economy will weaken well into the
third quarter and possibly beyond.
The final reading of the HSBC China manufacturing purchasing
managers' index (PMI) for August fell to a seasonally adjusted
47.6, its lowest level since March 2009, down from 49.3 in July
and slightly below a flash reading of the index late last month.
It followed China's official factory purchasing managers'
index (PMI) - one of the early indicators of the
state of the economy - which fell to a lower-than-expected 49.2
in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.
It was the first time since November 2011 that the official
PMI had fallen below 50, which separates expansion from
contraction. Economists polled by Reuters last week had expected
it to slip to 50 from 50.1 in July.
The HSBC PMI though has been below 50 for 10 straight
months.
"Beijing must step up policy easing to stabilise growth and
foster job market conditions," Qu Hongbin, chief China economist
at HSBC said in a statement accompanying the survey.
Chief among manufacturers' concerns is softness in new
orders as demand falters, particularly from the euro zone.
The HSBC new orders sub-index fell to its lowest point since
March 2009, helping drag output back into contraction after a
more hopeful July. The HSBC output sub-index is at its lowest
level since March.
"This, combined with a record high in stocks of finished
goods sub-index, and a 41-month low employment index, suggests
China's exporters are facing increasing difficulties amid
stronger global headwinds," Qu said.
The official survey also showed new orders falling as the
sub-index dropped for the fourth month in a row to 48.7, while
export orders stabilised at 46.6. The output sub-index eased to
50.9 in August from July's 51.8, the statistics bureau said.
Expectations for when growth would pick up following six
consecutive quarters of slowing down have been steadily pushed
back through 2012.
Weaker-than-expected data in July and now the PMIs have
cooled market expectations again.
Barclays said on Monday there was downside risk to its
full-year growth forecast of 7.9 percent. Mizuho Securities' cut
its expectations for China's third-quarter growth on Friday to
7.4 percent and said it could slip further in the fourth-quarter
to 7.2 percent.
Li-Gang Liu and Zhou Hao of ANZ Bank said they expected
growth to be slower in the third quarter than in the second,
predicting full-year expansion of 7.8 percent.
"We believe that China's two interest rate cuts and
liquidity injections into the market via large-scale reverse
repos have not had substantial effect as many data show China's
economic growth momentum is clearly decelerating," they wrote in
a note.
Illustrating how much expectations have been lowered, the
consensus forecast for third-quarter growth in a Reuters poll in
mid-July was 7.9 percent.
"We still cannot see any signs that growth is bottoming
out," said Wang Jun, an economist at the government think-tank
China Centre for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE).
"I'm afraid the third-quarter growth could be lower than Q2.
It's possible that the Q3 growth rate may fall below 7.5
percent."
Beijing is moving cautiously in trying to support the
economy in what it calls a "prudent" policy stance for fear of
re-igniting property and inflation risks.
China cut interest rates in June and July and has been
injecting cash into money markets to ease credit conditions.
Although analysts expect Beijing to provide fresh policy
support, some are starting to doubt that any measures will be
dramatic.
"We think there are four things going on here. First, the
government has underestimated the pace of the slowdown and is
behind the curve. Second, there is an element of caution still
at higher levels, with a quite reasonable fear over reliving the
excesses of 2009-10," wrote Xianfeng Ren and Alistair Thornton
of IHS Global in Beijing, referring to the legacy of debt after
China's massive stimulus during the global financial crisis.
In addition, policy tools are losing effectiveness as
capital flows out of China and the demand for loans remains
weak, they wrote.
"Lastly, as if it had escaped anyone's attention, there is a
once-a-decade wholesale leadership swap happening in the next
couple of months - minds are not solely focused on the economy,"
they added.
A separate government PMI of the services sector painted a
different picture, pointing to a pick up in activity as firms
were able to pass through higher input prices. The PMI rose to
56.3 from 55.6 in July.
Still, the new orders sub-index dropped to 52.7 from 53.2 in
July.
EMPLOYMENT SLIPS
Thus far, and in contrast to heavy job cuts during the 2008
global economic crisis, employment has held up reasonably well,
assuaging fears of social unrest in a politically sensitive year
when the Communist Party conducts a once-in-a-decade leadership
transition.
Relatively buoyant employment also gives policymakers some
confidence that more aggressive stimulus measures are not
needed.
"The economy is performing at below an 8 percent rate of
growth this year -- the number that for nearly a decade the
government had assumed it needed to secure in order to generate
sufficient job creation to ensure social stability," wrote Nick
Consonery, of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.
"Yet all available evidence suggests that the country has
only a limited unemployment problem," he wrote last week.
But policy could change if employment begins to show signs
of consistent strain. The employment sub-index of the official
PMI showed a third month of contraction in August, slipping to
49.1.
The employment sub-index for the HSBC survey -- whose
private-sector respondents are more likely to react quickly in
hiring and firing -- reached 47.6, its lowest point since March
2009 and its sixth month below 50.
The official PMI generally paints a rosier picture of the
factory sector than the HSBC PMI. The official survey focuses on
big, state-owned firms, while the HSBC PMI targets smaller,
private firms that have more limited access to bank loans.
The two surveys also differ in their seasonal adjustment.