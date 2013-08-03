* Official non-manufacturing PMI at 54.1 in July vs June's
53.9
* New export orders improve, small firms supported by policy
* Data points to rising inflationary pressure
By Langi Chiang and Jonathan Standing
BEIJING, Aug 3 Growth in China's
non-manufacturing sector picked up in July as Beijing's recent
support measures for small firms helped improve sentiment,
though companies noted that inflation is picking up and pushing
up costs, official data showed on Saturday.
The government's non-manufacturing purchasing managers'
index (PMI) rose to 54.1 last month from June's 53.9, the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement. A
reading above 50 indicates activity in the sector is
accelerating, while one below 50 indicates it is slowing.
The services sector index followed the bureau's
manufacturing PMI on Thursday, which showed China's factory
activity was slightly stronger than expected in
July.
The latest data "indicate the non-manufacturing sector is
improving, with the new orders sub-index consistently staying
above 50, setting a good foundation in terms of demand for a
stable growth," said Cai Jin, a vice head of the China
Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, which compiles the index
on behalf of the NBS.
"In general, the index pointed to a good start of the
economy in the second half. Although there are still challenges,
China has the foundation and conditions to maintain stable
economic development," Cai added.
The services industry accounted for 46 percent of the
Chinese economy in 2012, and overtook manufacturing as the
biggest employer in 2011.
China's economic growth unexpectedly stumbled in the first
half, as factory output and investment slowed.
To prevent it from slipping too far, Beijing has announced a
series of targeted fine-tuning measures to safeguard growth. The
politburo, China's top decision-making body, has pledged stable
economic growth in the second half as it presses ahead with
reforms and restructuring to make domestic consumption the main
driver of economic growth.
The government is betting on a developing services industry
to absorb surplus workers to be laid off by the restructuring
move.
It has also announced several measures to support small
firms, including scrapping business and value-added taxes for
small firms, cutting red tape for importers and
exporters, simplifying foreign exchange rules for the services
industry and allowing small firms to issue more
bonds.
The central bank has also pledged to improve the financial
environment for small companies, which employ tens of millions,
promoting innovation in financial products and services to take
into account the varying needs of small businesses.
INFLATION
The PMI's sub-index measuring new orders remained the same
at 50.3 in July as it was in June, while the reading for new
export orders rose to 53.1 compared with June's 50.4.
In a breakdown of sectors, growth in the tourism and telecom
industries gained traction rapidly, raising the employment
sub-index in the services sector to 53.0 in July, up from 50.0
in June.
Although the headline figure for small non-manufacturing
firms still remained below 50, the reading reversed falls in the
past two months.
The PMI also showed rising inflationary pressure, with the
sub-index measuring input prices rising to 58.2 last month from
June's 55.0, while the reading for service charges increased to
52.4, the highest since May 2011.
The input price in the official manufacturing PMI rose to
50.1 in July, ending its three-month-long contraction.
The central bank also remained hawkish against price rises
in its second-quarter monetary policy report released on Friday.
"We must not be blindly optimistic about consumer price
situation in the next phase. We must continue to guide and
stabilize inflationary expectations," it said.
The NBS is scheduled to announce inflation data on Friday.
China's consumer inflation has remained benign so far this
year at levels below the benchmark one-year deposit rate of 3.0
percent. Beijing has set a target for full-year consumer
inflation of 3.5 percent in 2013.
On the producer end, China has run factory-gate deflation
since February 2012.