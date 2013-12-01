BEIJING Dec 1 China's factory growth held at an
18-month high in November on firm domestic and foreign demand,
defying expectations the economy faces a modest slowdown as 2013
draws to a close.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 51.4
in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said, unchanged
from October and ahead of market expectations for a reading of
51.1.
Investors had expected the PMI, one of the earliest pieces
of Chinese data released each month, to show China's economy
decelerated in the fourth quarter on slacker credit growth,
fragile global demand, and slower restocking of inventories by
firms.
"Growth momentum held up in November," said Louis Kuijs, an
economist at RBS in Hong Kong. "The export order data suggests
that global demand - key to the outlook for China's
manufacturing - improved a bit."
A sub-index for export orders nudged higher to 50.6 in
November from 50.4 in October, hovering above the 50-point
threshold separating growth from contraction.
Experts will welcome the unexpected PMI strength as a sign
that China can press on with sprawling plans outlined last month
to cut back central economic planning without fear of
endangering growth.
After three decades of double-digit growth, analysts say
China's economy has reached a turning point where traditional
growth drivers of heavy investment and brisk export sales must
make way for a more sustainable expansion in consumption.
In the near-term, China's attempt to remake its economy
should foster market confidence and perhaps even offset investor
jitters over tighter monetary policy, said Kuijs.
"After a mild slowdown in the fourth quarter of 2013, we
expect China to benefit from improved global growth late this
year and in 2014," he said.
CAUTIOUS COMPANIES
Sunday's PMI is the latest of a series of data confounding
bets that China's growth engine is losing steam.
Factory production, retail sales and investment had all
displayed encouraging growth in October, suggesting the world's
second-largest economy is stabilising.
Still, analysts cautioned against undue optimism.
The PMI showed new orders, a measure of foreign and domestic
demand, edged down to 52.3 from 52.5 in October. The production
and business activity expectation sub-index also slid to 54.9
from October's 57.5.
Liu Li Gang and Zhou Hao from ANZ Bank said China's
tightening credit conditions had lifted borrowing costs and
would probably deter firms from investing heavily or expanding
quickly.
The PMI survey also showed stocks of purchases fell to 47.8
in November, a low not seen since July. "This indicates that the
producers are not rushing to hoard raw materials due to lack of
final demand," Liu and Zhou said.
Worried about brisk credit growth, stubbornly strong record
house prices and quickening inflation, which hit an eight-month
high in October, China's leaders have signaled lately that
monetary policy may be tightened slightly to cool prices.
But analysts do not expect the mild tightening to cause a
sharp fall-off in growth.
A Reuters poll in October showed China's economy is forecast
to grow 7.5 percent in the fourth quarter, in line with the
government's 2013 growth forecast, but down from 7.8 percent
between July and September.
For the year, economists believe growth may hit 7.6 percent,
impressive by world standards, but still the worst for China in
14 years.
Tilted towards China's bigger state-owned manufacturers, the
official PMI poll is the second of three of such surveys to be
published each month.
The final HSBC PMI is scheduled for release on Monday at
0145 GMT. Unlike its official peer, it favours smaller and
private companies. A flash HSBC PMI issued last month for
November showed factory growth eased to 50.4 from October's
50.9, though some analysts say the survey is more volatile than
the official poll.