* Official manufacturing PMI hits six-month high in June
* June HSBC PMI shows first expansion in 6 months
* Adds to signs of stabilisation in economy on policy
support
* Both surveys shows factory jobs shed in June
(Adds details, analyst quotes)
By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, July 1 China's factory activity hit
multi-month highs in June, official and private surveys showed,
reinforcing signs that the world's second-largest economy is
steadying as the government steps up policy support.
Analysts believe the worst for the economy is over as recent
"mini-stimulus" measures kick in, but said Beijing may have to
announce more stimulus measures in coming months to offset the
increasing drag from the cooling property sector.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), published by
the National Bureau of Statistics, hit a six-month high of 51 in
June, in line with market expectations and up from May's 50.8.
The final HSBC/Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for
June rose to 50.7 from May's 49.4, surging past the 50-point
level that separates growth in activity from contraction for the
first time since December.
"The economy has turned the corner, but it will take time
for the recovery to become more broad-based. Infrastructure
investment needs to pick up more strongly in the coming months
to lift demand," said Julia R Wang, an economist at HSBC in Hong
Kong.
"Meanwhile, the slowdown in the property market continues to
pose downside risks to growth in the second half of the year. We
expect both fiscal and monetary policies to remain accommodative
until the recovery is sustained."
The government has unveiled a series of modest stimulus
measures in recent months to give a lift to economic growth,
which dipped to a 18-month low in the first quarter.
Such measures have included targeted reserve requirement
cuts for some banks to encourage more lending, quicker fiscal
disbursements and hastening construction of railways and public
housing projects.
On Monday, China's banking regulator announced changes in
the way it calculate banks' loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) to help
channel more credit into the real economy.
MORE GOVERNMENT SUPPORT MAY BE NEEDED
The economy has started showing signs of stabilisation since
May as such supportive steps kicked in. Growth in factory
output, retail sales and fixed asset investment all either met
or beat market expectations last month, with retail sales
notching its best showing in five months.
As one of the earliest pieces of Chinese data released each
month, the improved PMI will bolster market expectations that
the economy is regaining some traction, after growth hit an
18-month low of 7.4 percent between January and March.
The official survey showed a broad-based recovery in
manufacturing activity in June, with nine out of the 12
sub-indicies pointing to improvement from the previous month.
Still, both surveys showed manufacturing-sector jobs were
still being shed in June - another indication that more policy
steps are needed to keep economic growth on track.
Both surveys also showed a marked slowdown in growth in
export orders, though domestic demand appeared to pick up.
The official PMI is weighted more towards bigger and
state-owned enterprises and tends to paint a rosier picture than
the HSBC/Markit survey, which focuses more on smaller private
firms.
Although authorities said earlier this year that it was
alright if annual economic growth for 2014 slightly missed the
government's target of 7.5 percent, Premier Li Keqiang said
earlier this month that 7.5 percent was a minimum requirement
that would be met.
Yet, leaders are reluctant to unveil massive aid like the 4
trillion yuan ($640 billion) stimulus implemented during the
global crisis in 2008-09, which took local governments deep into
debt. Instead, they have unveiled a series of more modest steps
in recent months in hopes of reviving activity.
"Targeted policy easing will continue in the second half.
The government may have to step up policy measures if it really
wants to achieve the 7.5 percent target," said Nie Wen, an
economist at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.
He said the chance of cutting reserve requirements for all
banks still exists if growth in the third quarter disappoints.
A recent Reuters poll showed analysts expect annual GDP
growth to slow to 7.3 percent in the second quarter. They expect
full-year growth of 7.3 percent in 2014, the weakest in 24
years.
Analysts at ANZ believe that annual economic growth could
now rebound slightly to 7.5 percent in the second quarter.
Nomura recently raised its second-quarter growth forecast to
7.4 percent from 7.1 percent, citing the boost from increased
policy easing.
The statistical bureau is due to release data on GDP growth
for the second quarter on July 16, long with factory output,
retail sales and investment figures.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim
Coghill)