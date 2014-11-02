(Repeats story from Saturday)
* Oct official PMI dips to 50.8, vs f'cast 51.2, Sept 51.1
* Growth in domestic, export orders cools
* Manufacturers also facing high borrowing costs
BEIJING, Nov 1 China's factory activity
unexpectedly fell to a five-month low in October as firms fought
slowing orders and rising costs in the cooling economy,
reinforcing views that the country's growth outlook is hazy at
best.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased to 50.8
in October from September's 51.1, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Saturday, but above the 50-point level that
separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 51.2.
Underscoring the challenges facing the world's
second-largest economy, the PMI showed foreign and domestic
demand slipped to five- and six-month lows, respectively, with
overseas orders shrinking slightly on a monthly basis.
"There remains downward pressure on the economy, and
monetary policy will remain easy," economists at China
International Capital Corp said in a note to clients after the
data.
Noting that inventory levels of unsold goods rose last month
even as factories cut output levels and drew down on stocks of
raw materials, the investment bank argued that the economy still
faced tepid demand.
It has been a tough year for China's economy. Growth fell to
7.3 percent in the third quarter, its lowest level since the
2008/09 global financial crisis, as the housing market sagged
and domestic demand and investment flagged.
The cooldown, expected to be China's worst in 24 years this
year according to a Reuters poll, came despite a
flurry of government support measures.
Saturday's PMI suggested no imminent recovery in demand.
An index for new orders - a proxy for foreign and domestic
demand - retreated to 51.6 in October from September's 52.2. New
export orders edged down to 49.9 in October, pointing to a
contraction, from 50.2 in September.
BETTER OFF BIG
The PMI followed warnings from China's industrial ministry
on Friday that factories were under pressure from high borrowing
costs, which were further exacerbating the sector's slowdown.
Like other economies around the world, smaller-sized
companies in China are often ignored by banks when they need
financing, forcing them to turn to pricier alternatives for
funds.
More costly funding, up 13.5 percent in the first nine
months of this year compared with a year ago, according to the
government, adds to the burden of factories which are already
battling shrinking profit margins.
Still, the PMI showed big Chinese factories were weathering
the downturn better than their smaller counterparts, as banks
prefer to lend to larger state-owned firms, assuming the
government will bail them out to prevent any defaults.
Large manufacturers grew last month with their PMI little
changed at 51.9, data showed, while business shrank for small-
to medium-sized factories.
The PMI for mid-sized factories fell to 49.1 in October from
September's 50, and the index for small manufacturers was little
changed at 48.5.
"There is a need to carry out more quickly the policy
measures related to 'stabilising growth'", said Chen Zhongtao,
an official at the China Logistics Information Centre, which
helps publishes the PMI.
Chen was referring to recent government announcements aimed
at supporting the economy.
To encourage more growth, China has cut taxes, quickened
some investment projects, lent short-term loans to banks,
instructed local governments to spend their budgets and reduced
the amount of deposits that some banks hold as reserves to spur
lending.
It said on Friday that it would invest at least 200 billion
yuan ($32.7 billion) on three new railway lines to move goods
and passengers across the country.
But the raft of measures - which were issued over a space of
a few months - have failed to sustain momentum in the economy,
prompting authorities to take one of their most drastic policy
actions this year by cutting mortgage rates in September.
And even lower mortgage rates have not revived the housing
market as quickly as some had hoped.
Home prices in China dropped for a sixth consecutive month
in October, a private survey showed on Friday, a
trend that should continue to weigh on the Chinese economy,
which derives about 15 percent of its growth from the real
estate sector.
(1 US dollar = 6.1124 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)