* Jan PMI was 49.8, lowest since Sept 2012
* Poll had expected small growth, not a contraction
* Slowdown broadens to services, at 1-year low
* Rate cut coming in first quarter- ANZ
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Feb 1 China's factory sector
unexpectedly shrank for the first time in nearly 2-1/2 years in
January and firms see more gloom ahead, an official survey
showed, raising expectations that policymakers will take more
action to forestall a sharper slowdown.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.8
in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday, a
low last seen in September 2012 and a whisker below the 50-point
level that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
The December level was 50.1, and a Reuters poll saw a better
result, 50.2 for January. Only one of 11 economists in the poll
predicted a January contraction.
Most of the PMI indexes "showed a downward trend, indicating
that current economic growth is still in a downtrend," said
Zhang Liqun, an economist at the Development Research Centre, a
state think-tank.
Some economists said the January reading was especially
downbeat as it suggested that factories did not enjoy a usual
spike in business before China's annual Spring Festival holiday,
which falls in mid-February this year.
The poor January official PMI fueled bets that more monetary
policy loosening was in store in the world's second-largest
economy.
"China still needs decent growth to add 100 million new jobs
this year, plus China is entering a rapid disinflation process,"
ANZ economists said in a note to clients.
"We (think) the People's Bank of China will cut the reserve
requirement ratio by 50 basis points and cut the deposit rate by
25 basis points in the first quarter," they said.
Marred by a housing slump, erratic growth in exports and a
state-led slowdown in investment, China's economy has steadily
lost steam in the last year as growth sunk to a 24-year low of
7.4 percent.
COOLING SERVICES
And the downturn has also broadened into the country's
burgeoning services sector.
A separate official services PMI, also released on Sunday,
showed growth in the sector cooled to a one-year low in January.
The official non-manufacturing PMI fell to 53.7, the lowest
level since January 2014, from December's 54.1.
Accounting for 48 percent of China's $10.2 trillion economy
last year, the services sector has weathered the growth downturn
better than factories, partly because it depends less on foreign
demand.
To revive demand, China's central bank unexpectedly cut
interest rates in November after unveiling a stream of stimulus
measures.
But despite the steady policy support, analysts polled by
Reuters in January still expect economic growth to sag further
this year to around 7 percent.
In the January factory PMI, all but one of the sub-indices
in the PMI fell from December, indicating entrenched weakness.
Business expectations fell to 48.7, its lowest since records
for that began in January 2013, while factory employment dropped
to its lowest in nearly a year at 48.1, compared with the
previous month's 47.9.
DROP IN NEW EXPORT ORDERS
New export orders, a proxy for the trade industry, fell to
48.4, from 49.1 in December.
In line with recent trends, the factory PMI showed the
smallest manufacturers which are often privately-owned were the
worst hit.
The official PMI looks more at larger, state-owned firms
that a private one by HSBC/Markit, but it includes small
factories, which in January was 46.4, versus 50.3 for large
manufacturers that are mostly government run.
The HSBC/Markit final January PMI will be released on
Monday. Its flash reading was 49.8, compared with 49.6 for
December.
Underscoring the challenges faced, data last week showed
China's factory profits grew at their weakest rate in two years
in 2014.
China's industrial ministry said last week that it would aim
to grow the manufacturing sector by 8 percent this year, down
from last year's actual expansion of 8.3 percent.
($1 = 6.2495 Chinese yuan)
