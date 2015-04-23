(Adds economist's quote)
By Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI, April 23 China's factory activity
contracted at its fastest pace in a year in April, a private
survey showed, suggesting that economic conditions are still
deteriorating despite increasingly aggressive policy easing by
the central bank.
The flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell
to 49.2 in April, below the 50-point level that separates growth
in activity from a contraction on a monthly basis.
After a brief rebound in February, the index has now been
back in negative territory for two consecutive months.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 49.6,
equal to March's final reading.
The sharp decline in employment witnessed in March moderated
somewhat and export orders rose for the first time in three
months, but most of the news was bad.
New orders declined further to a one-year low of 49.2 from
March's 49.8, pointing to softer domestic demand.
Meanwhile, declines in input and output prices, which had
appeared to moderate in March, showed signs of accelerating
again, signalling intensifying deflationary pressures which are
a key worry for policymakers.
The weak PMI adds to a growing number of signs that China's
economy is decelerating more rapidly than most analysts had
expected, and perhaps some policymakers as well.
March money supply and industrial production year-on-year
growth both came in at or near multi-year lows, with the latter
posting its worst performance since the global financial crisis.
Economists have cautioned that some of the extreme weakness
in March may be a reflection of the very late Lunar New Year
celebrations in 2015, which distort year-on-year comparisons
based on the western calendar. Many factories and offices shut
for lengthy periods during the holidays.
But the continuing weakness in the April flash PMI adds to
evidence that the world's second-largest economy is still
slowing.
Particularly worrying from a policymaking perspective are
renewed signs of rapidly falling prices. The Chinese government
and central bank have closely studied lessons from neighbouring
Japan, Asia's former dynamo whose policy mis-steps plunged it
into decades of deflation from which it is still struggling to
escape.
Weighed down by a cooling property market, industrial
overcapacity and local debt, China's economy grew 7.4 percent in
2014, its slowest expansion in 24 years. Economists expect
growth to cool further to 7 percent in 2015, even with
additional stimulus measures.
The central bank has cut interest rates twice since
November, on top of a raft of other monetary and fiscal measures
announced over the past year, most recently a 100 basis point
cut to banks' required reserve ratios early this week.
More such support measures are seen in coming months, with
the central bank expected to embark on its boldest easing
campaign since the depths of the global financial crisis.
"Although momentum appears to have weakened recently we
don't see a reason to be overly concerned," said Julian
Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in Singapore.
"Monday's cut to the required reserve ratio will have come
too late to have much impact on today's reading but should help
shore up activity over the coming months and we also expect
policymakers to roll out more support measures to ensure that
growth doesn't slip much further."
(Editing by Kim Coghill)