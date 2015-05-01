* April official factory PMI unchanged from March at 50.1
* April official services PMI falls to 53.4 from 53.7
* Highlights persistent weakness in manufacturing
* Reinforces expectations of more policy easing
By Judy Hua and Pete Sweeney
BEIJING, May 1 China's factories struggled to
grow in April as domestic and export demand remained weak,
reinforcing expectations that Beijing will roll out more
measures to support the slowing economy.
The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
stood at 50.1 in April, identical to the previous month's
reading and just above the 50-point mark that separates growth
from contraction on a monthly basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 50 as
the world's second-largest economy continues to cool.
The country's elite Politburo said on Thursday that
authorities will step up policy "adjustments" and should cut
taxes further. It also said the government must resolve
financing glitches which are holding up big infrastructure
projects.
"Since the current slowdown is in large part a consequence
of the slow-moving property market correction, growth in China
likely hasn't bottomed out yet," said Bill Adams, senior
international economist for PNC Financial Services Group.
"Chinese macroeconomic policies will become more
accommodative this year as evidence of economic weakness
accumulates."
The PMI index for new orders - a proxy for foreign and
domestic demand - was unchanged at 50.2 in April from March. New
export orders contracted again and at a slightly faster pace,
falling to 48.1 from 48.3 in March.
Manufacturers also continued to shed jobs, and at a slightly
faster clip than in March.
"The manufacturing sector is still facing downward
pressures," Zhao Qinghe, an official of the bureau said in a
statement accompanying the report, while arguing that economic
conditions were slowly stabilising.
Other data so far this year have indicated that the economy
has lost steam despite two interest rate cuts since November,
two reductions in the amount of money banks must keep in reserve
and repeated attempts by the central bank to reduce financing
costs.
A private, preliminary HSBC/Markit PMI survey last week
showed factory activity contracted at its fastest pace in a year
in April, suggesting that economic conditions are still
deteriorating despite increasingly aggressive policy easing by
the central bank.
The official survey looks more at larger, state-owned firms,
which have been more resilient to the protracted downturn,
partly due to generous government subsidies and better access to
credit.
Unlike manufacturing, activity in China's services sector
has remained largely robust, though it too is showing signs of
cooling.
The official services PMI fell to 53.4 in April from 53.7 in
March, and the lowest since January 2014, the bureau said.
Weighed down by a property downturn, factory overcapacity
and high levels of local debt, China's economic growth is
expected to slow to a quarter-century low of around 7 percent
this year from 7.4 percent in 2014.
The economy grew at its slowest pace in six years in the
first quarter of 2015 and weakness in key sectors suggested the
economy was still losing momentum, intensifying Beijing's
struggle to find the right policy mix to shore up activity.
