By Meng Meng and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Sept 23 Activity in China's factory
sector unexpectedly shrank to a 6-1/2 year low in September, a
private survey showed, raising fears of a sharper slowdown in
the world's second-largest economy that could spell more turmoil
for financial markets.
Global investors and policymakers are on edge over China
after the U.S. central bank last week held off from raising
interest rates, saying it was unsure if international problems,
and China's slowdown in particular, will hurt the U.S. recovery.
The preliminary Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.0 in September, the worst since
March 2009 and below market expectations of 47.5 and August's
final 47.3. Levels below 50 signify a contraction.
China's factory activity has now shrunk for seven months in
a row, and the latest survey showed conditions in September
deteriorated from August by almost every measure, with companies
cutting output, prices and jobs at a faster pace as orders fell.
"The weaker-than-expected PMI suggested domestic and
external demand remained sluggish. It's almost certain China's
economic growth will slide below 7 percent in the second half of
this year," economists at Minsheng Securities said.
"To achieve the growth target, we expect the authorities to
keep its loosening monetary policy stance with more measures on
the fiscal front in coming months."
Economists had expected the latest PMI to remain anaemic but
edge up slightly, as a slew of stimulus measures since last year
slowly take effect and as many factories which had closed in
August and early September began to reopen.
Most Asian stock markets extended early losses after the
report while U.S. stock futures fell 1 percent. The
Australian dollar also eased on fears the demand in the
country's biggest trading partner would fall.
GRADUAL SLOWDOWN
It's no secret that China's economy has been gradually
slowing from a breakneck double-digit pace in past decades, as
Beijing tries to transform its growth model from a reliance on
heavy manufacturing and exports to one with a more vibrant
services sector and stronger domestic demand.
But persistently weak factory activity and cooling
investment could spark fears that the downdraft is now too
intense for services alone to offset, putting the economy at
risk of a more profound cyclical and structural slowdown that
could jeopardise the fragile global recovery.
Factory output sank to its lowest since the global financial
crisis, and soft orders suggested more weakness ahead.
New orders, a proxy for both domestic and overseas demand,
fell to a near four-year low while export orders shrank at the
fastest clip since mid-2013, highlighting weak global demand.
The China president of U.S. crane and mining equipment maker
Terex Co told Reuters on Monday that he expects half of
the country's machinery makers to close amid a four-year market
downturn, though he remained optimistic for the longer-term.
"Everyone thinks it's a market that is declining, but it's
still growing. It's declining growth," Ken Lousberg said.
MORE STIMULUS EXPECTED
The dismal PMI reading raises the chance that third-quarter
economic growth could dip below 7 percent for the first time
since the global crisis. Some market watchers believe current
growth is already weaker than official data suggest.
"The PMI's new leg down is consistent with a further
deceleration in Chinese growth through year-end 2015," said
economist Bill Adams at PNC Financial Services.
"PNC forecasts roughly 6.5 percent growth in the third and
fourth quarters of 2015 (in year-ago terms) and 6.2 percent in
all of 2016."
The weak PMI will reinforce views that Beijing will roll out
more support soon, including further cuts in interest rates and
bank reserve requirements and higher infrastructure spending.
"Patience may be needed for policies designed to promote
stabilisation to demonstrate their effectiveness," said He Fan,
chief economist at Caixin Insight Group.
Nomura expects one more 50 basis point (bps) cut in bank
reserve requirements (RRR) in the fourth quarter, while RBC
Capital Markets predicts another 25 bps interest rate cut and at
least 50 bps in RRR cuts.
While the factory sector looks set to remain weak for some
time, there are mixed signals in other parts of the economy.
The latest survey by China Beige Book International showed
continued robust growth in the service sector in the third
quarter, though some small companies elsewhere have told Reuters
business has never been so bad.
Home sales and prices are slowly recovering, but new
construction starts are down nearly 17 percent from a year ago.
China's surprise yuan devaluation last month and a plunge in
its stock markets since June have fuelled worries about more
shocks to the economy, although Premier Li Keqiang has brushed
off concerns it is facing a hard landing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping added his voice on Tuesday to
officials trying to reassure the world that the economy is under
control and Beijing remains committed to financial reforms.
Xi made the remarks on the first day of a one-week visit to
the United States, where he is likely to be grilled on China's
policies.
(Additional reporting by Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Kim Coghill)