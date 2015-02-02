SHANGHAI Feb 2 Activity in China's factory
sector shrank for a second month in January, a private business
survey showed on Monday, as the new year got off to a rocky
start for the world's second largest economy.
The final HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for
January came in at 49.7 on a seasonally adjusted basis, just
below the 50.0 level that separates growth from contraction. The
number was slightly lower than a preliminary "flash" reading of
49.8 but a tad higher than the final 49.6 for December.
A similar survey released by the government on Sunday showed
China's factory sector unexpectedly shrank for the first time in
nearly 2-1/2 years in January, to 49.8, and firms saw more gloom
ahead.
January's slack performance, including a 15th month of
shrinking factory employment, will add to the debate over how
and whether Beijing will accelerate policy easing. Most bank
economists call for a combination of rate cuts and increased
liquidity to spur productive investment.
While jobs shrank again, the rate slowed, with the subindex
reading at 49.5 in January compared to 49.3 in December.
Regardless, the slide is keeping pressure on Beijing to
increase the pace at which workers migrate from once high-paying
factory jobs into services, a challenging proposition given weak
investment in retraining.
Output prices recovered for the first time since October,
although only marginally, with muted demand keeping a lid on
growth.
Hurt by a sagging property market, unsteady exports and
cooling domestic demand and investment, China's economic growth
is expected to slow further to 7 percent this year.
