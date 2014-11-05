BEIJING Nov 5 Growth in China's services sector
weakened to its lowest in three months in October as new
business cooled, a private survey showed on Wednesday,
reinforcing signs of a slowdown in the economy that could prompt
policymakers to announce more stimulus measures.
The services purchasing managers' index (PMI) compiled by
HSBC/Markit pulled back to 52.9 in October - the lowest since
July - from 53.5 in September.
A reading above 50 in PMI surveys indicates an expansion in
activity while one below that threshold points to a contraction.
A sub-index measuring new business dipped to 53.1 in October
from 53.2 in October, but sub-indexes measuring employment and
outstanding business both inched up, painting a mixed picture.
"Overall, the service sector grew steadily in October as the
underlying business conditions continue to look better than in
the manufacturing part of the economy," said Qu Hongbin, chief
China Economist at HSBC.
"While this pattern will likely continue, we still expect
further (policy) easing measures in the coming months to help
offset the downward pressure on the economy."
An official survey released earlier this week showed that
the services sector grew at its slowest pace in nine months in
October as the cooling property sector weighed on demand.
The services sector made up 46.1 percent of gross domestic
product in 2013, surpassing the secondary sector - manufacturing
and construction - for the first time, as the government aims to
create more jobs and boost domestic consumption.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)