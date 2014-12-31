SHANGHAI Dec 31 Activity in China's factory
sector shrank for the first time in seven months in December, a
private business survey showed on Wednesday, highlighting the
urgency behind a series of surprise easing moves by Beijing in
the past two months.
The weak performance will add to the debate over whether
Beijing needs to engage in more policy easing or fast-track
market reforms to stimulate demand - or both.
The final HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for
December came in at 49.6, just below the 50.0 level that
separates growth from contraction. The number was slightly
higher than a preliminary "flash" reading of 49.5 but down from
the final 50.0 in November.
Total new orders contracted for the first time since April,
albeit slightly, although new export orders increased.
Highlighting soft demand, output prices declined for the
fifth consecutive month, with many companies surveyed saying
they were cutting prices due to increased competition.
This in turn prompted firms to reduce output for the second
consecutive month, although the rate of contraction was tiny.
Employment continued to weaken, extending the sequence of
job shedding to 14 months, although the rate of contraction
slowed.
Hurt by a sagging property market, unsteady exports and
cooling domestic demand and investment, China's economic growth
is expected to slow to a 24-year low of 7.4 percent this year,
although surprisingly weak fourth-quarter performance has some
reconsidering whether that might be too optimistic.
The series of weak data - including rising deflationary
pressures, sliding industrial profits and increasing
non-performing loans - highlights a policy challenge for Beijing
in 2015, which needs to not only encourage lending by banks
through accommodative monetary policy, but also find a way to
stimulate genuine demand.
The central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in late
November for the first time in more than two years in bid to
bring down borrowing costs and avert a sharper economic
slowdown. It has also loosened some lending restrictions.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)