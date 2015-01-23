BEIJING Jan 23 China's manufacturing growth
stalled for the second straight month in January and companies
had to cut prices at a faster clip to win new business, adding
to worries about growing deflationary pressures in the economy,
a private survey showed.
The HSBC/Markit Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) hovered at 49.8 in January, little changed from
December's 49.6 and a whisker below the 50-point mark that
separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
A Reuters poll had forecast a reading of 49.6.
Reflecting the tumble in oil prices, which have more
than halved in the last six months, a sub-index for input prices
sank to 39.9, a level not seen since March 2009.
But companies also had to reduce prices for the sixth
straight month and more deeply than in December.
Falling prices are a concern for China, which wants to avoid
Japan's fate of sinking into a 20-year-long deflationary cycle
that has depressed consumption and economic growth.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)