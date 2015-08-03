(Corrects second paragraph to say lowest since July 2013, not
November 2011)
BEIJING Aug 3 China's factory activity shrank
more than initially estimated in July, contracting by the most
in two years as new orders fell and dashing hopes that the
world's second-largest economy may be steadying, a private
survey showed on Monday.
The final Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 47.8 in July, the lowest
reading since July 2013, from June's 49.4.
That was worst than a preliminary "flash" reading of 48.2
and marked the fifth straight month of contraction, as indicated
by a reading below 50.
New orders reversed into contraction last month after
growing in June, while factory output shrank for the third
consecutive month to hit a trough of 47.1, a level not seen in
more than 3-1/2 years.
The survey showed gloomy business conditions were forcing
companies to downsize, causing employment to fall for the 21st
straight month. Factories were also forced to cut final prices
to a six-month low due to increased competition for new
business.
China's official factory activity survey released on
Saturday showed growth at big manufacturing companies
unexpectedly stalled in July as demand at home and abroad
weakened, reinforcing views that the economy needs more stimulus
as it faces fresh risks from a stock market slump.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 50.0
in July, compared to the previous month's 50.2. The official
survey focuses on larger companies.
The weaker-than-expected private and official readings will
stoke expectations of more economic support measures, which have
intensified in recent weeks as Beijing struggles to avert a
full-blown stock market crash that could do further damage to
the already cooling economy.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim
Coghill)