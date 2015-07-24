BEIJING, July 24 China's factory sector contracted by the most in 15 months in July as shrinking orders depressed output to its lowest since March 2014, a preliminary private survey showed on Friday, reinforcing views that the struggling Chinese economy needs more stimulus.

The flash Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 48.2, the lowest reading since April last year and the fifth straight month it was below 50, the level which separates a contraction from an expansion.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 49.7, slightly stronger than June's final reading of 49.4.

The July data retreated from previous ones which showed signs of improvement.

China's Caixin Media Co Ltd is publishing the flash PMI for the first time this month after replacing HSBC as the sponsor of the survey. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard Borsuk)