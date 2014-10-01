BRIEF-S&P lowers Trinidad and Tobago long-term sovereign credit ratings to BBB+
* S&P lowers Trinidad and Tobago sovereign credit rating to BBB+ from A-
BEIJING Oct 1 Growth in China's manufacturing sector steadied in September as an official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) hovered at 51.1, a touch ahead of forecasts and welcome news for some investors who fear the Chinese economy is cooling too fast.
A PMI reading above 50 indicates growth on a monthly basis, and a reading below that points to contraction.
The final median forecast of 29 analysts polled by Reuters was for a PMI reading of 51.0. The index stood at 51.1 in August. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* S&P lowers Trinidad and Tobago sovereign credit rating to BBB+ from A-
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO April 21 As international energy companies retreat from the Canadian oil sands sector because of depressed oil prices, a fast-shrinking universe of potential buyers may leave some stranded in the high-cost, capital-intensive sector.