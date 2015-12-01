* China official PMI shows manufacturing at 3-year low
* Weakness suggests more stimulus needed - analysts
* China services sector remains resilient
By Sue-Lin Wong and Xiaoyi Shao
BEIJING, Dec 1 Manufacturing activity in China
hit a three-year low in November, an industry survey showed
Tuesday, supporting the case for more accommodative policies as
authorities seek to prop up growth in the world's second largest
economy.
China's National Bureau of Statistics' official Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) hit 49.6 in November, its lowest reading
since August 2012 and down from the previous month's reading of
49.8. This was below a Reuters poll forecast of 49.8 and marked
the fourth straight month of contraction in the sector.
A reading below 50 points suggests a decline in activity on
a monthly basis while a reading above signifies an expansion.
"With soft growth momentum and deflation pressures creeping
up, we expect the authorities to further ease monetary policy
and continue to implement an expansionary fiscal policy in order
to prevent further slowdown of the economy in 2016," Li-Gang Liu
and Louis Lam, ANZ economists said in a research note released
after the data.
Separately, the Caixin/Market China Manufacturing PMI edged
up to 48.6 in November, beating market expectations of 48.3,
which would have been unchanged from the previous month. The
index has shown contraction for nine straight months.
The private sector Caixin survey focuses more on
small-to-medium-sized private firms, which are showing more
stress from the prolonged economic slowdown and high financing
costs, while the official versions look more at larger,
state-owned firms.
The official PMI's sub-indexes showed widespread weakness in
manufacturing with new orders - a proxy for domestic and foreign
demand - down 0.5 points to 49.8 and exports contracting to 46.4
for the 14th straight month. Input prices declined 3.3 points to
41.1.
ANZ economists said this points to persistent deflation in
upstream prices, which would add pressure to factory gate prices
and industrial profits.
Service sector activity, which has helped offset the wider
effects of weakness in manufacturing, improved with the official
non-manufacturing PMI up half an index point to 53.6.
"The services sector appears strong and there are some hints
that accelerating credit growth and fiscal spending may have
continued to support investment growth last month, following a
rebound in October," Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at
Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.
Despite a long series of stimulus measures, including
cutting interest rates six times since November last year, muted
monthly data for October suggests China's economic momentum
continues to slow.
Some analysts expect China's economy will bottom out in the
fourth quarter as a burst of stimulus measures rolled out by
Beijing gradually takes effect, but many remain wary about the
outlook.
China's Premier Li Keqiang said last week that China was on
track to reach its economic growth target of about 7 percent
this year, and that the economy was going through adjustments to
maintain reasonable medium- to long-term growth.
But that would still mark China's weakest economic expansion
in a quarter of a century, and some analysts believe real growth
levels are much weaker than official data suggest.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong, Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeney;
Editing by Sam Holmes)