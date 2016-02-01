(Repeats to more subscribers)
* Official manufacturing PMI falls to 49.4, weaker than prev
month
* Non-manufacturing PMI falls from prev month to 53.5
SHANGHAI, Feb 1 Activity in China's
manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest pace in almost
three-and-a-half years in January, missing market expectations,
an official survey showed on Monday.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 49.4
in January, compared with the previous month's reading of 49.7
and below the 50-point mark that separates growth from
contraction on a monthly basis. It is the weakest index reading
since August 2012.
Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a reading of 49.6.
The PMI marks the sixth consecutive month of factory
activity contraction, underlining a weak start for the year for
a manufacturing complex under severe pressure from falling
prices and overcapacity in key sectors including steel and
energy.
"The electricity production remained sluggish and the crude
steel output continued the weak trend in January, reflecting an
ongoing deleveraging process in the industrial sectors," said
Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank.
"In the meantime, China has started an aggressive capacity
reduction in many sectors, which could add downward pressure on
the bulk commodity prices over time."
Meanwhile, the official non-manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 53.5 from December's 54.4,
according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The
services index remained in expansionary territory highlighting
continuing strength that has helped China weather the sharp
slowdown in manufacturing.
With manufacturing decelerating quickly, services have been
a crucial source of growth and jobs for China over the past
year, and analysts have been watching closely to see if the
sector can maintain momentum in 2016.
However, as the first indication of economic sentiment in
2016, the headline PMI data for both sectors might be distorted
by the week-long Lunar New Year break beginning this year on
Feb. 7, analysts say.
China's economic growth cooled to 6.9 percent in 2015, the
slowest pace in 25 years, adding pressure to policymakers who
are already struggling to restore the confidence of investors
after a renewed plunge in stock markets and the yuan currency.
Manufacturing has been hit particularly hard by China's
faltering construction sector, which drives final demand for
many industrial products.
The independent PMI survey compiled by Markit/Caixin, is due
to be released later Monday morning.
The official PMI gives more weight to large state-owned
firms, while the Markit PMI includes a larger balance of private
companies, and analysts will be watching closely for better
visibility on conditions among China's private sector, where
strong growth has helped offset weakening productivity among
state-owned firms.
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Pete Sweeney and Sam
Holmes)