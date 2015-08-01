Global Economy Weekahead - Moment of truth for the euro as France votes
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
SHANGHAI Activity in China's services industry quickened slightly in July from the previous month, an official survey showed on Saturday.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 53.9 in July, compared with the previous month's reading of 53.8 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea agreed to resist all forms of protectionism in a trilateral meeting on Friday, taking a stronger stand than G20 major economies against the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump.