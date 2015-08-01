Employees work at a steel factory in Dalian, Liaoning province in this March 16, 2015 file picture. REUTERS/China Daily/Files

SHANGHAI Activity in China's services industry quickened slightly in July from the previous month, an official survey showed on Saturday.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 53.9 in July, compared with the previous month's reading of 53.8 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

