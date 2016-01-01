BEIJING Jan 1 Activity in China's services
industry quickened in December, an official survey showed on
Friday.
The services sector has been the lone bright spot for the
economy in the last few years, helping to offset a faltering
manufacturing sector.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index(PMI) rose to 54.4, from November's 53.6, according to the
National Bureau of Statistics(NBS).
A reading above 50 points indicates an expansion in activity
on a monthly basis, while one below that points to a
contraction.
The services sector has accounted for the bigger part of
China's economic output for at least two years, with its share
rising to 48.2 percent in 2014, compared with the 42.6 percent
contribution from manufacturing and construction.
Still, China's economic growth is expected to cool from 7.3
percent in 2014 to 6.9 percent in 2015, the central bank said in
a recent work paper, its slowest pace in a quarter of a century.
It said growth could ease further to 6.8 percent in 2016, though
some China watchers believe real growth levels are already much
weaker than official data suggest.
China is set to release fourth quarter and full-year GDP
data on Jan. 19.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)